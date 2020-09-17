The Southeast Georgia Alliance met Wednesday, but the lack of a quorum prevented board members from voting on any business.
That didn’t prevent them from talking about some of the things that have happened in the six-county region since their last meeting in August.
Board members had an opportunity to review a new site selector ad to promote the region.
The ad’s logo, “Our Alliance Moves Industry,” emphasizes the Golden Isles’ close access to three ports, three airports and three major interstates.
The ad includes photos on a cube showing the Sidney Lanier Bridge, a large cargo ship and a worker with a hard hat under his arm. A message below the photographs encourages readers in trade magazines and pamphlets “come let us show you how Southeast Georgia moves industry.”
Plans for a site selector guild to determine the best markets to target has been delayed until next year.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, discussed a new event called Golden Isles Marker Meetup starting 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Silver Bluff Brewery in downtown Brunswick. It will be an opportunity for business leaders to discuss ideas, share resources and work together to help better the Golden Isles.