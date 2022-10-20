Consumers don’t have a lot of patience when it comes to searching for information online.
Studies show consumers want the information they are seeking to be readily available with no more than one click once they get to a website.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Consumers don’t have a lot of patience when it comes to searching for information online.
Studies show consumers want the information they are seeking to be readily available with no more than one click once they get to a website.
That was one of the messages members of the Southeast Georgia Alliance, a group of local development authorities, heard at Wednesday’s meeting.
Linda Mosley, with 365º Total Marketing, explained how meta data on the sites is used to maximize the information provided. She told leaders from the different development authorities to take credit for the information.
“You have credibility. Use it,” she said.
People’s habits have changed and it’s important to have a strategy if you want to reach them, she said.
The information needs to be dated and updated so it is fresh and timely. It should include photos, drone footage and video, a table of contents and other unique qualifiers.
Search engine optimization is important for marketing a product or service, she said.
“If they can’t find you, they can’t use you,” she said. “If it’s not relevant to them, it does no good.”
Pull-down menus are bad if there is more than one needed to access information.
In other business, enrollment is down slightly at Coastal Pines Technical College. Pete Snell, the college’s vice president for economic development, said enrollment is down about 6%, which was not unexpected considering the economic conditions. When the economy is bad, people enroll to get the skills needed to find a job.
“When the economy is good, enrollment declines,” he said. “We were expecting it to slip a little bit.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One of the things the people who congregate in the village on St. Simons can look forward to twice a year are the days the sun sets between the towers of the Sidney Lanier Bridge as it's viewed from the pier.
For fans of all things spooky, October doesn’t last nearly long enough.
One thing was decidedly missing from Tuesday’s ceremony that recognized three firefighters who distinguished themselves above and beyond: hubris.
The roar of overhead engines rattled the rafters of Jack and Kay Candler’s Sea Palms home on St. Simons Island late Sunday afternoon, throwing a wrench in the serenity of their pristine marsh view.
It was fortunate for the crowd gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a Wright Square restoration project that Brunswick caught a break from the area’s typical heat and humidity.
United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.