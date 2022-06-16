Members of the Southeast Georgia Alliance discussed a revolving loan fund application by Charlton County to expand its industrial park at its meeting Wednesday.
The purchase of a 14-acre tract will enable county officials to link two county-owned tracts to create a large footprint.
The expansion is needed for an employer, not identified at the meeting, who plans to create 60 to 80 new jobs within the next five years. There are plans to close on the property at the end of the month, which may force alliance members to hold a special called meeting with a quorum so they can vote on the loan request.
The board was short of having quorum Wednesday.
Pete Snell, vice president of economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, said now that funding for the design for the expansion at the Brunswick campus is approved, the next step is to secure the $32.4 million in funding to build the new Business & Technical Center. He said funding is typically approved the year after the design funding is approved.
The 93,765-square-foot building will be home to a wide range of high-demand technical job training. Some of the programs were designed after meeting with business leaders to determine their hiring needs.
New courses that will be on the curriculum include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology and air conditioning. In addition, lab space will be available for local companies looking for a place with plenty of room and state-of-art technology to accommodate workers.
During the county report presentation, Alliance Chairman James Coughlin said there is a lot of interest in creating a new industrial park at the old St. Marys Airport site.
“We’re in a footrace with companies,” he said. “We’re working to get water and sewer in place.”
The airport was permanently closed in 2017 after years of negotiations between the city and Navy over concerns about its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Those concerns were raised after several airspace violations over Kings Bay occurred after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
One of the conditions for closing the airport and allowing the city to retain ownership was to give the Navy final say on the way the site is developed.
The new industrial park already has two tenants ready to move by June 2023, creating about 200 new jobs. The two companies will take up about 70 acres, leaving plenty of room for other tenants.
PEMB-USA, a veteran-owned steel building manufacturer, recently moved from Florida and will expand its operations at the site. SG Blocks, a modular building manufacturer, is constructing a new plant.
The capital investment is projected to be $38 million. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
The city of St. Marys will provide local funding through a bond from a tax allocation district.