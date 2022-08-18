The Southeast Georgia Alliance voted to approve a $50,000 loan to the Charlton County Development Authority for property acquisition that will help create as many as 80 new jobs.
The money comes from a revolving loan fund created by the alliance to help the six counties in the organization spur economic development.
James Coughlin, chair of the alliance, said Charlton is only the second county to take advantage of the revolving loan.
If Charlton County replays the loan within three years, it will be interest free. If not, the county has 10 years to repay the loan with a 2% interest rate.
“The money has been set aside for this purpose. I think it’s perfectly appropriate. I know Charlton County has been a good partner ,” said Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority.
Authority members voted unanimously not to buy an ad in a site selection magazine like they have done in the past. Moore questioned the value of paying for an ad that hasn’t generated results.
“I’m not sure if it’s worth it,” he said. “It really doesn’t drive traffic to the website.”
Coughlin agreed, saying he met with site selectors last years and they said magazine ads don’t sway their decisions.
“My inclination is to skip it,” he said of the ad.
Pete Snell, a representative of Coastal Pines Technical College, said he is trying to convince the Georgia Auto Manufacturers Association to join the alliance as a way to possibly attract vendors supporting the new KIA plant under construction.