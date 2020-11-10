A 20-year-old jail guard is behind bars for allegedly providing forbidden tobacco products to inmates he was entrusted to watch over, according to arrest warrants filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.
Ridge Austin Stokes was arrested Thursday by his employer, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with four counts of violation of oath of office and three counts of providing inmates with banned substances.
Stokes remained without bond Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.
Stokes was employed as a certified detention officer by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, according to arrest warrants.
The warrants allege that Stokes provided Longhorn wintergreen flavored tobacco pouches and e-cigarettes to inmates on Oct. 3.
Tobacco products are not allowed inside the jail, the warrant said.
He allegedly did so “without the authorization of the warden or superintendent ... “ a warrant stated.
Stokes allegedly confessed to the transgression, the warrants state.
The sheriff’s office would not comment further on the case Monday, citing an ongoing investigation.