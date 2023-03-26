Police are investigating an alleged bullying incident involving teenagers, reported to be Glynn Academy students, which social media posts claim left the victim in critical condition and on a ventilator.

A release from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Sunday said the criminal investigation division of Glynn County Police Department is gathering facts, interviews, evidence and other relevant information on the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or email tips to 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

