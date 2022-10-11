Former State Rep. Alex Atwood was the guest speaker at the Golden Isles Republican Women where he explained his new job as a professor at College of Coastal Georgia.
He opened his speech by praising Gov. Brian Kemp as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, saying he “led with calmness.”
“He made hard decisions between the disease and paychecks,” Atwood said.
He also paid tribute to the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who died last December, as “a man of integrity.”
“He would also show respect for the opposing side,” Atwood said.
Despite a career that includes a military career, holding elected state office, a successful law practice and an appointment as commissioner of state administrative services, Atwood said he feels at home at the college.
“My truest satisfaction comes from teaching and writing,” he said. “This just isn’t a little community college; it’s a fantastic facility. I’m very pleased to be part of that addition.”
He said College of Coastal Georgia does not try to act or pretend to be an elitist university.
“It’s not an aloof ivory tower with its nose turned up at the world,” he said. “It does have a unique culture.”
Atwood said he is getting lots of personal gratification with his new position.
“Teaching at College of Coastal Georgia is superb,” he said. “It’s a place where hard work is appreciated.”
He talked briefly about the college’s “idea boot camp” where a person can come into the college in the morning with a business idea and leave with a detailed business plan in the afternoon. Another session is planned in coming months, he said.
The student to teacher ration of 19 to 1 is another selling point for the college with the personalized teaching instruction offered to students.
“You get a good bang for your buck at the college,” he said. “Being a college professor is a privilege I’m happy to do with each passing day.”