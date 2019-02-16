Alcoholic beverages could soon cost more in Brunswick if city officials approve amendments to the ordinance at the Feb. 20 meeting at Old City Hall.
The money generated by the tax would be a new source of revenue, other than raising property taxes for city projects. The county already has a similar tax.
The proposed changes include an 22-cent per-liter excise tax on the sale on the sale of distilled spirits by licensed wholesalers. A proportional rate will be levied at like rates on any fractional part of a liter. Fortified wine is excluded from the fee.
Tap and draft beer sold in or from a barrel or bulk container will have a $6 fee imposed for containers no larger than 15.5 gallons or a proportional tax at the same rate on all fractional parts of 15.5 gallons.
A 22-cent tax will also be charged on the first sale or use of wine per liter or a proportional tax on any fractional part of a liter.
The taxes will be paid by the licensed wholesale dealer monthly. Licensees are responsible for paying the tax and to file a monthly report with the city finance department itemizing the exact quantities of alcoholic beverages sold by size and type of containers sold each month.
A 10 percent penalty of the taxes will be imposed on any licensee who fails to file a timely report and pay the taxes due. If the city finance director, with the agreement of the city attorney, determines the tax deficiency is due to fraud, the city commission may charge a penalty equal to 50 percent of the tax assessed.
The new tax would also impact establishments that serve alcohol.
A proposed 3 percent tax, or pour tax, will be charged on alcoholic beverages consumed on premises. The tax will be imposed upon and paid by the licensed retail dealer of distilled spirits by the drink.
The tax will not apply to the sale of fermented beverages made in whole or part by any similar fermented beverage.
Some Brunswick business owners have previously expressed concerns about how the new tax could affect their businesses, as well as the additional time and paperwork it will cost them.
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle Street, said there is lots of opposition to the proposed alcohol ordinance. She has a petition with more than 1,000 signatures that she plans to present to city commissioners at the Feb. 20 meeting during the public comment period.
“It’s an easy tax for the city to go after to put a little money in the bank,” she said. “The money isn’t earmarked for anything."
While she’s aware the county also has a pour tax for restaurants and bars, Bates said it will be a greater hardship for Brunswick business owners because the county’s liquor license fee is about $1,200 less than the city charges.
“They need to lower the cost of the liquor license,” she said.
The new tax, if approved, will also be a time-consuming administrative task that is even more challenging because it is due on the 20th of each month — the same day state sales taxes are due.
“It is not an attraction to add another layer of bureaucracy,” she said. “It adds more responsibility to the business owner to be compliant. It’s not an attraction to get more bars and restaurants in the city.”
Ultimately, the cost for restaurants to purchase and sell alcohol will be passed off to the customer, Bates said.
Also on the agenda is a recommendation to approve a $2.6 million contract with Georgia Asphalt Producers for the L Street reconstruction and drainage improvements between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stacy Street.
The commission will also consider a short-term lease for St. Frances Xavier Catholic School to lease a city building at 503 Mansfield St. for six months. The lease, if approved, will be for six months, with the option of three one-month extensions. This will allow the school to temporarily relocate classes for grades one thought eight while the existing school undergoes major renovations.