Members of the Glynn County Commission say they want to help businesses by looking at alcohol delivery.
District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island, said the proposal comes at the request of local restaurants.
The state government passed a law in 2020 authorizing local governments to pass their own alcohol delivery ordinances.
It comes with some restrictions, however. Grocery stores and gas stations, along with restaurants, bars and establishments that sell for on-premise consumption, can only deliver beer and wine, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Package stores, on the other hand, can deliver beer, wine and distilled spirits.
Alcohol can only be delivered during hours when alcohol sales are allowed by local law, and drivers must be 21 or older, take a training course and submit to a background check. They must also be an employee of the establishment selling the alcoholic beverage for delivery.
Dave Snyder, owner of Halyards on St. Simons Island, knows a little something about the law. He advocated for it at the state level to give restaurants another avenue to make money during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped design the training course.
Because of the health and safety restrictions imposed by the government during the pandemic, Snyder said restaurants are having to work at 50 to 60 percent of their indoor occupancy. This puts a burden on anyone looking to turn a profit in the foodservice business.
“We dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s, and we want to be able to pursue this additional revenue while we’re at limited capacity, and maybe even longer if that’s what the people want,” Snyder said.
Fendig said he and other commissioners asked the county attorney’s office to draft a delivery alcohol ordinance for consideration. A draft was not available from the attorney’s office Friday.
Commissioners are expected to discuss the issue during a meeting 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Commissioners also will receive an update on several Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects.