For the second year in a row, alcohol will be banned on St. Simons Island beaches the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football game.
Glynn County Commissioners approved the ban at Thursday’s meeting after a brief discussion about the county’s authority to enact an alcohol ban. The intent of the ban on Oct. 29-30 is to reduce the burden on public safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who made the motion to impose the ban, said public safety has to be protected, and there are no other suggestions to curtail excessive alcohol consumption on the beach.
“We’re drawing the line because our community is not coming up with a Plan B,” Fendig said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Commissioner David O’Quinn said there are lots of places that completely ban alcohol on their beaches.
In other business:
• A request to rezone two tracts in the Capital Square development into one to give developers flexibility to build a multi-family residential community was unanimously approved by commissioners. The density will be capped at 16 units per acre and a traffic study may be required by the developer.
The public school district was contacted but never responded with any concerns about the potential influx of new students. The site, near Golden Isles Elementary School, was already zoned for a high density development.
• A rezoning request from Southern Storage for a 13-acre tract on the 3600 block of U.S. 82 was approved unanimously. The developer plans a retail storage facility for recreational vehicles and boats, as well as an on-site manager’s residence.
• A rezoning request for the Fancy Bluff marina, restaurant, RV park and on-site manager’s residence was approved. The plan is to develop 55.6 acres on the 138-acre site near the Satilla Shores subdivision.
• A moratorium banning the demolition of homes on undersized, substandard lots on St. Simons Island has been extended another 91 days to Dec. 16. Fendig said the community needs more time to discuss and understand the issue. A work session is planned Oct. 19 to discuss the issue.