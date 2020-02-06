Decades ago, Albany Street was a central thoroughfare for African American residents of Brunswick.
A building that serves as a Boys & Girls Club location today was once a neighborhood library. A park on Albany Street hosted Little League games. Numerous turn-of-the-century churches that line the street fueled the spiritual needs of the neighborhood’s residents.
“Albany was pretty much the major historic corridor for African American people since probably the Civil War. Definitely during the Freedmen’s time, because Risley High School was started by the Freedmen,” said Aundra Fuller, director of the Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center.
Some of this local history has been forgotten by many. The new cultural center is working to change that and to preserve Albany Street’s legacy.
The center will host its inaugural Heritage 1K Walk/Run on Saturday morning. The history walk will highlight numerous historic sites on Albany Street.
“We’re going to start at Albany and G Street and walk down historic Albany Street a mile to the Dixville community park, which is Inez Williams Park,” Fuller said. “The purpose of the walk is to highlight historic addresses on Albany Street. We’ll have a sign posted in front of each house that has some historic information.”
The Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center is made up of lifelong residents who grew up in the community along Albany Street.
The group went back as far as the 1930s in Brunswick history using the Brunswick directory, their own recollections and experiences as well as interviews with residents on Albany Street.
“The most important on the street is the Roxy Theatre, which was Brunswick’s main African American theater,” Fuller said. “It was, I think, about 500 seats and had 15 cent matinees on Saturdays.”
Another historic highlight will be the former home of Dr. Nathaniel Jackson, one of the first African American doctors in Brunswick.
The walk will end at Inez Williams Park, where there will be a short program, Fuller said, and a few vendors.
“This is the first annual walk, and we plan to continue it every year after this,” Fuller said. “And this is sort of our kick off event where we will introduce ourselves to the community. Our mission is just to preserve African American history in the city of Brunswick. It’s been done on St. Simons and Jekyll Island, but it hasn’t necessarily been done in the city.”
They also envision someday opening a museum on Albany Street that will feature Brunswick’s African American history.
“We just want to let people know what used to be there,” Fuller said.
The walk will begin at 1601 Albany Street. Onsite registration will begin at 8 a.m., and walkers will start the one-mile journey at 9:15 a.m. The racer’s start will be at 9:25 a.m.
Pre-registration can be completed online at theheritagerace.eventbrite.com. Registration costs $25.
Those who do not want a t-shirt do not have to pay the registration fee, Fuller said, and can instead just come out in support.