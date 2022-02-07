Al Brown Co. to launch philanthropic arm
Al Brown Co. is launching a new philanthropic endeavor to aid local organizations helping those in need in the Golden Isles.
The ABCo Initiative will operate as a division of Al Brown Co. and will distribute funding and other aid to worthy organizations that have been vetted and serve a need in the community.
Brown’s daughter Jordan Brown will manage The ABCo Initiative and oversee its philanthropic activities. Jordan has an educational background in accounting from College of Charleston but has always yearned to work for the betterment of others in her community.
Jordan said she has already been working with several local organizations on a few smaller projects but plans to ramp up activity during 2022.
Al Brown said The ABCo Initiative is still developing and will be flexible to the needs of the community.
To learn more about The ABCo Initiative, call Jordan Brown at 912-268-2671 or email her at jordanbrown@albrowncompany.com.
