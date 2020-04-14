Airports in Glynn County are among 97 in Georgia that will share nearly $411 million in aid from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
The aid is to soften the impact on commercial activity at the airports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brunswick Golden Isles Airport will receive about $1.2 million, the highest amount of the three.
The McKinnon St. Simons Airport will receive $69,000 and the Jekyll Island Airport $1,000.
Other airports in the region earmarked for funds are Waycross, $65,000; Jesup, $20,000; and Nahunta, $1,000.
The aid, part of the funds approved in the CARES Act, can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs.
Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.