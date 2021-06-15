A public hearing on amending the Glynn County Airport ordinance will be held during Thursday’s county commission meeting.
If approved, the amendments would reduce the number of airport commission members from nine to five, increase the length of terms from four to five years and authorize the airport commission to operate airports outside Glynn County.
Members would only be allowed to serve two successive terms.
No person is eligible for membership who has a contractual relationship for airport property, who holds an interest in any commercial activity at the airports or holds any elected county or state office.
The intent is to modernize the airport ordinance and bring it into compliance with the current operation of the airport, as well as with the rules and procedures of the Federal Aviation Administration and the state.
Other public hearings scheduled for Thursday’s meeting include a request to amend a planned medium density development district off Harry Driggers Boulevard to revise the minimum width for single-family residential lots from 60 feet to 50 feet without changing the minimum required square footage or increasing the density.
Another public hearing will determine a request to increase the density of a planned housing development at the former Coastal Pines Golf Course from 10 units per acre to 16 units per acre.
Other public hearings will be held to consider rezoning for a proposed self storage, and RV and boat storage facility off Canal Road and a rezoning request to allow a new retail store in the 900 block of Canal Road.
Items on the consent agenda include a contract to support the Brunswick Judicial Drug Court, approval of a leasehold agreement between the county and Tabby House Foundation for a portion of the Malcolm McKinnon Airport site, and approval of proposed county organization changes and an updated organizational chart.
Another roundabout could be coming to St. Simons Island. Commissioners will consider a request to pay $18,000 for a traffic study at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads.
A traffic analysis will be conducted at the intersection the week of July 4th during what is considered peak summer traffic to develop concepts for two alternatives.
One would be a traditional intersection with added turn lanes, including possible dual left-turn lanes. The second alternative would be a roundabout similar to the one at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road. Depending on the traffic analysis, the roundabout could be single lane, dual lane or a modification between the two.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
The meeting can be viewed online. Go to glynncounty.org and click on the link to watch the meeting live.