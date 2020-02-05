The Glynn County Airport Commission wants to cut the number of members who sit at its table by almost half.
Its plan is to reduce its membership to five. Nine currently sit on the board.
“The commissioners want to streamline government,” said Glynn County Airport Commission Executive Director Robert Burr.
“At nine, we’re the largest commission in the county, and the commissioners feel we can be more effective with (fewer) commissioners.”
No one’s going to get kicked off against their will.
“There’s currently two vacant positions,” he said. “We’re operating with seven members. Two have their terms ending so we’ll be down to five.”
Doug Hudson, airport commission chair, said the change is coming in the form of an amendment to the ordinance that established the airport commission, which will have to be approved by the seven-member Glynn County Commission first.
He said the county commission will likely discuss the amendment at its Feb. 11 special called meeting.
A draft of the ordinance amendment, which also includes some minor changes recommended by airport and county attorneys, has been in the works for about a year, Hudson said.
He said there’s several reasons for proposing the change.
“We didn’t want to have more airport commissioners than they do county commissioners, for one. It doesn’t make sense for us to have nine commissioners. It’s a little inefficient,” Hudson said.
It will be easier to vet candidates for the commission as well, Hudson said.
Currently, airport commissioners serve staggered four-year terms and can serve two consecutive terms. Candidates are evaluated and interviewed by the airport commission and confirmed by the Golden Isles Development Authority, Hudson explained.
Under the new ordinance, commission terms would increase from four to five years with one term ending every year.
Longer terms will provide more stability for airport staff and tenants, Hudson said.
It’s the first amendment to the airport commission’s ordinance in 33 years, Hudson said.
The commission was established in 1980. It oversees Glynn County’s two airports — the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport — which Hudson said have a collective economic impact exceeding $50 million annually.