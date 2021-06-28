Camden County no longer has an airport of its own, but if a new one is ever built, Glynn County would like to manage it.
It is not something that’s likely to happen anytime soon. There is currently no firm plan to build one in Camden, and the Glynn County Airport Commission lacks the authority to manage anything outside of the area of its present jurisdiction.
But it is something the airport commission is keeping in mind, said Robert Burr, director of airports for the Glynn County Airport Commission.
“We just wanted to open that door if that would come to fruition,” Burr said.
At the moment, that door is closed on both sides.
On one side of the door is the city of St. Marys, which operated the only public airport in Camden County but shut it down in 2017 due to its proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Security concerns voiced by Navy and Department of Defense officials following the Sept. 11 attacks on New York City and Washington prompted abandonment. No new site is in the offing.
On the other side of the door is the Glynn County Airport Commission, which attempted to lay the groundwork for the possibility of outside management, but the effort failed. Language to authorize outside management was stricken from a slate of revised ordinances at the June 17 meeting of the Glynn County Commission.
That does not mean all is forgotten.
“It’s still an ongoing concern with Camden County whether they can re-establish an airport,” Burr said. “If they do re-establish another airport in their county, we would like to help manage it.”
Any agreement would include adequate compensation, he said.
“If they do decide to build another airport, how could they effectively run it? A lot of airports in the state don’t have the expertise,” Burr said. “We have a lot of expertise in Glynn County.
“We don’t consider airports as competing with each other. We complement each other.”
Acquiring a site and constructing an all-new facility would be an expensive undertaking, but it is one Camden County officials feel is necessary. The county lists replacement of the St. Marys airport as a long-term challenge in its 2021-26 strategic plan to support economic development.
“There’s resources available to them,” Burr said. “The state wants to have an airport in Camden County, and there’s funds available for that.”