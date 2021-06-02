The proposed budget for the Golden Isles Airport Commission was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.

The commission’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes more than $3.5 million in operation revenues and proposed operating expenses of more than $3.4 million.

The commission is also expecting more than $1 million federal grants from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to offset operating expenses.

The commission’s capital program includes more than $6.5 million in spending, of which more than $604,000 is locally funded. An estimated $604,000 will be added to the capital fund at the close of the year, according to staff.

The authority held a virtual meeting because of a light agenda that lasted less than 10 minutes before they went into closed executive session to discuss real estate and pending or potential litigation.

