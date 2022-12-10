Today’s veteran: Jessie Wayne Davis, 76
Born: Waycross
Residence: Camden County
Service: Air Force, 4 years active duty, more than 23 in Air Force Reserve
Duties: Combat communications
Rank: Chief master sergeant
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; War on Terrorism Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Air Force Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam, Lackland Air Force Base; Amarillo Air Force Base; Hunter Air Force Base; Travis Air Force Base; Brunswick, Egypt, Afghanistan; Korea; Alaska; Honduras
His story: Jessie Wayne Davis enlisted in the Air Force after graduating high school.
His father was career Army, and Davis said he was ready for something different.
“I was sick of the Army,” he said.
Davis’ initial plan was to enlist in the Marine Corps, but the recruiter was not in his office three days in a row, but a Air Force recruiter was available, so he chose that route.
“It didn’t matter to me at the time,” he said.
After completing all his training, Davis was sent to Travis Air Force Base in California, the last stop before Vietnam.
“We went out in the field to support the Army and Marine Corps,” he said.
He was responsible for setting up combat communications centers for units in the field. He said there were “a bunch of times” when he didn’t think he’d make it home.
“Every day they were putting body bags on planes,” he said.
After his tour of duty, Davis decided to leave active duty in 1968. Fifteen years later, Davis was working at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay when he decided, at 36 years old, to enlist in the Air Force Reserve.
Technology had changed during that time, so Davis had to take electronics courses to get him up to speed.
Because of his job, his unit would participate in training exercises for anywhere from 29 days to two months. He trained six times in Egypt, three in Alaska, Honduras and Korea.
After the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Davis was called to active duty for two years. He was sent to Afghanistan, where as a chief master sergeant he wasn’t in harms way as much as Vietnam, but it was still a combat zone.
“Combat’s combat. I don’t care where you’re at,” he said.
One benefit of his travel, was he took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the local culture.
“It’s always been fascinating to see how other people live,” he said.
The decision to enlist in the Air Force helped shape him into the man he is today, he said.
Davis said he never envisioned his role leading men when he first enlisted.
“A lot of time you get forced into a role,” he said. “You do a lot of growing up and you learn to take care of yourself.”