Today’s veteran: Randy Lee Smith, 81
Born: Jacksonville, Fla.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Air Force, 4 years
Duties: Aircraft maintenance specialist
Rank: Airman first class
Recognitions: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Overseas Medal; Aircraft Maintenance Badge; Air Force Outstanding Unit Citation with Oak Leaf Cluster
Duty stations: Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; 7167th Air Transport Squadron, Germany
His story: Randy Smith was working in a print shop after graduating high school fully expecting to get a draft notice.
“Certain that my luck would run out, I decided to enlist rather than end up in the Army as an infantryman,” he said. “To me the Air Force seemed the logical choice because I had a lifelong love of airplanes and thought being a mechanic would be fun.”
Smith’s timing couldn’t have been better. The day he enlisted in the Air Force, his recruiter showed him his draft notice scheduled to be mailed to him the following day.
After he completed his advanced training, he was sent to Frankfort, Germany, where he worked as a flight-line mechanic.
“During my first 18 months, I completed several advance courses plus some correspondence courses which helped with my promotions and later advancement to crew chief and flight crew status,” he said. “The final 18 months was spent flying throughout Europe.”
The winter weather was tough on a young man born and raised in Florida.
“Because hanger space was limited most repairs were made outside regardless of snow, rain or heat,” he said.
“Amazingly our flights were seldom aborted, and we were proud of our efforts. Despite some often-harsh conditions I considered it a good duty assignment with a bit of luck to serve with some dedicated and experienced airmen.”
The job did provide opportunities for the mechanics to start engines, taxi and tow aircraft.
“Despite thousands of engines starts I never ceased to love doing it,” Smith said. “Each mission involved what was called a launch and recover. First a pre-flight’ inspection, see aircraft off, then when it returns, park the plane and do a post-flight inspection.”
There was enough time for Smith to travel, despite growing tensions amid the Cold War.
“All flights into Berlin required strict flying restrictions through one of three 20-mile-wide air corridors at an assigned altitude and flight path,” he said. “On several occasions I witnessed the Soviet jets as they attempted to intimidate our pilots and force a landing.”
Smith’s brother, an Army warrant officer and pilot, tried to convince him to apply to seek a warrant officer commission and become an Army pilot. He eventually applied but the Air Force would not release him from service until he served two years of his enlistment.
“When the time was up, I declined because I loved where I was stationed, I loved what I was doing and I was being promoted rapidly,” he said.
Smith said he has always wondered if he made the right decision when he declined to Army’s offer to be a pilot.
“Missing the draft was luck, but choosing the Air Force was the best decision of my life,” Smith said. “ln 2014 I made a second great decision and joined the Brunswick Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. This organization is the Air Force Auxiliary responsible for all land search & rescues. I served as the squadron safety officer and later as professional development officer achieving the grade of captain.”