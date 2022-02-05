Today’s veteran: Bill Brunson, 75
Born: Albany
Residence: St. Simons Island
Service: Air Force, five years
Duties: Pilot
Rank: Captain
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Pope Air Force Base, N.C. and Stewart Air Force Base, Tenn.
His story: Bill Brunson was an ROTC student at University of Georgia who could have accepted a military deferment to go to law school.
Instead, Brunson chose to go active duty as the Vietnam War waged. He had 20/20 vision and the Air Force needed pilots. He passed he physical and was assigned to 52 weeks of training to become a pilot.
After he completed training flying C-130 Hercules turboprop transport aircraft, he volunteered to serve in Vietnam.
“I just thought I could contribute,” Brunson said of why he volunteered.
He had to wait two years at Pope Air Force Base
in North Carolina before
his orders to Vietnam
came.
By the time his orders came, Brunson said the Americans were pulling out of Vietnam, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t busy flying missions.
He flew what he described as a C-130 with “beefed up radar” that was critical to his missions flying low-level flights below radar to drop off and pick up Special Forces troops.
Brunson said his aircraft flew in some missions at an altitude of 20,000 feet to to conduct electronic warfare jamming enemy radar.
Luckily, Brunson said he never saw much enemy fire during the year he served in Vietnam.
“Basically, it was an uneventful tour of duty,” he said. “I was there at the end of the war pulling Special Forces troops out.”
Brunson said he served at different bases throughout Vietnam, flying missions nearly every day with little free time. He was too busy to be scared while serving in a war zone, he said.
“I was young and stupid,” he said.
He returned to Pope Air Force where he helped coordinate crew training. In December 1972, Brunson said he experienced what he calls “the darkest time” in his life. A pilot called in sick and Brunson assigned another pilot to participate in a dogfight training exercise that resulted in a collision between a C-130 and a F-102 fighter jet, claiming four lives.
“I could have easily been on that flight,” Brunson said. “After that, I had to get out.”
Brunson said the Air Force taught him many lessons that he has carried with him throughout his life. And the friendships and bonds he made in the Air Force are life long, he said.
“There is no pretense in the Air Force,” he said. “It was a great experience, other than being away from home. I’m appreciative of being an American every day.”