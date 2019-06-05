Today’s veteran: Fran Legner, 70
Born: Philadelphia
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Air Force, four years
Duties: Carpenter
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Marksman Badge
Duty stations: San Antonio, Texas; Willow Grove Naval Air Station, Penn.; Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
His story: Fran Legner knew he’d enlist in the military after he graduated high school, but some of his classmates helped him determine the branch of service.
“Everybody I knew was going in the Army,” he said. “I just wanted to do something different.”
The war in Vietnam also helped lead to the decision to enlist in the Air Force, he said.
“If I went to Vietnam, I thought it would be safer in the Air Force,” he said.
Instead of training to be part of a flight crew, he was trained as a carpenter to work on civil engineering projects for the Air Force.
He was sent to Willow Grove Naval Air Station in Pennsylvania after basic training for on-the-job training. Most of the projects were repairs to barracks, warehouses and other military buildings. He did everything from repairing leaking roofs to tiling floors.
“I enjoyed it. I learned quite a bit,” he said.
He was also required to get a military driver’s license to drive a 2.5 ton truck.
After a year in Pennsylvania, he was sent to California, where he had his own work crew. He said he always saved some work for himself when he gave airmen their duty assignments.
One of the more challenging projects was to rebuild an airman’s club that had closed because the building was falling apart. Legner and other workers did the work after hours over a two-month period to complete the project.
“It turned out fabulous,” he said. “It was a tough job.”
One of the more unusual assignments was to remove a car that crashed through a building’s wall. The challenge was to remove the vehicle without damaging the building even more.
And what made the job even more difficult was it was after dark during a torrential thunderstorm, and a young lieutenant tried to question his approach to removing the vehicle.
Luckily, a ranking sergeant showed up just as Legner said he handed the lieutenant a sledgehammer and challenged him to do a better job.
Legner had a little more than a month left in the Air Force when a packet of documents came for him.
“I thought they were my separation orders,” he said. “They were orders to Vietnam. I guess they wanted me to re-enlist.”
Legner said he told his commanding officers he had 33 days remaining in his four-year enlistment, and he had no plans to extend.
After he left military service, Legner worked in a military warehouse several years before being accepted in a military apprentice program where he trained to be an electrician. He ended up as an electrician on nuclear submarines after he completed his training.
Legner said he could have been a carpenter, but he chose training as an electrician because the pay was better and it was a skill most people aren’t capable of performing.
Military service transformed a young man into a disciplined adult by the time he left the Air Force, Legner said.
“When I was in high school, I was a wild kid,” he said. “I settled down. I learned to take orders, and I learned to accept responsibility.”
