Today’s veteran: Carl Davidson, 81
Born: Kankakee, Ill.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Air Force, 30 years
Duties: Civil engineer
Rank: Colonel
Recognitions: Legion of Merit Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; Bronze Star Medal; Outstanding Unit Award; Joint Service Commendation Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Thailand; Taiwan; Philippines; Hawaii; Panama; Newfoundland, Canada; Korea; Kinsley Field AFB, Oregon; Bolling AFB, Washington, D.C; Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio; Andrews AFB, Md.; Kirkland AFB, N.M.
His story: Carl Davidson chose the Air Force ROTC program when he was in college, with the intent of becoming a navigator after graduation.
A failed eye examination changed his career plans.
He was trained as an administrative officer for a material squadron. His first duty assignment was in a remote radar station in Newfoundland, Canada, where it snowed 240 inches and had temperatures regularly hovering around 20 below zero in the winter.
After a year in Canada, he returned to the United States, where his career took a turn after he was accepted to a program to earn a master’s degree in civil engineering.
“I liked the education, and I wanted to get professional engineering licenses,” he said.
He was sent to Hawaii, where he spent 14 days before he received orders to serve in Vietnam. His unit would travel by helicopter or military transports to work on construction projects on and off for two weeks at a time. He spent a total of 366 days in Vietnam, including during the opening days of the Tet Offensive.
After his tour of duty ended, Davidson volunteered to serve in the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron as the operations officer. When he joined the squadron, it had been rated unsatisfactory in recent inspections. By the time he left the unit, it was the No. 1 Seabee unit in the nation.
“You had to be ready to go,” he said. “They did everything.”
Davidson was stationed in Panama in 1972 when earthquakes struck Managua, killing more than 10,000 people and leaving 250,000 homeless. He helped coordinate relief activities and provide humanitarian aid.
He later served at Bolling Air Force Base, ensuring construction projects were done legally. He was involved with testing the stealth fighter at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and ensuring the aircraft were hidden when Russian satellites flew overhead.
He did a tour of duty in Korea, where his unit worked on maintenance projects.
His last duty station was at Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico, where he worked on a project to simulate the base effects of a nuclear explosion without the radiation.
Davidson never had the chance to be part of a flight crew, but he said he got a lot of gratification during his 30-year career.
“I liked what I was doing,” he said. “I had some super people working for me. I tried to lead by example.”
