veteran
Buy Now

Air Force veteran Jim Osterlund served as a radar technician in the Philippines and in Las Vegas.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Today’s veteran: Jim Osterlund, 78

Born: Caribou, Maine

Residence: St. Marys

Service: Air Force, 4 years

Duties: Radar technician

Rank: Airman

Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal

Duty stations: Philippine Islands; Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.; Denver

His story: Jim Osterlund lived a very sheltered life as the son of a Baptist minister.

His faith was so devout, he didn’t register for the draft when he turned 18 years old because all the other men his age called it the “beer card,” and he didn’t believe in drinking.

He didn’t realize he was required by law to register for the draft until six months later when he learned he was facing criminal charges. He agreed to enlist in the Air Force for four years in exchange for having the charges dropped.

He wanted schooling but didn’t test high enough for training as a nuclear technician. Instead, he was trained as a radar technician for F-100 fighter jets.

At first, Osterlund said he was distant from his fellow airmen because he believed he was different because they didn’t share his level of faith or his denomination.

During the yearlong training to become an electronics technician, Osterlund learned to accept the differences with his fellow trainees and made friends.

“I enjoyed the challenge of learning something I didn’t know,” he said.

His first permanent duty station was in the Philippines, where he was exposed to a different culture for the first time.

“I was in awe,” he said.

When the fighter jets landed after each flight, Osterlund’s job was to meeting with the pilot to determine if the systems were working properly or if they had any problems.

Another responsibility was to maintain the low-altitude bombing system to ensure the radar accurately locks onto a target. He said the jets had identical systems, but there were individual adjustments for each aircraft.

He spent about 18 months overseas before he got orders to Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas.

Work on the fighter jets was done at night, so Osterlund would often visit the downtown district after work. He ended up living in downtown Las Vegas for his last year in the Air Force.

“I never went back home,” he said.

Instead, his first job was dealing blackjack at a casino.

Osterlund said his time in the Air Force exposed him to people from different cultures and faiths, and he learned to accept them all. If he had never served, Osterlund said there is little doubt he would have followed in his father’s footsteps and become a Baptist minister.

He is now retired and is active with the St. Marys United Methodist Church. Though his life took an unexpected turn after he joined the Air Force, Osterlund said he has no regrets about his service.

“I’m more of a maverick now,” he said. “Now I have a total acceptance of all people and all faiths.”

Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.

More from this section

+3
Beachgoers out and about despite heatwave

Beachgoers out and about despite heatwave

They may have had to put on extra sunscreen or eat their dripping ice cream cones a bit faster, but the blistering heat didn’t stop townspeople and vacationers from going out to enjoy the St. Simons Island village and beaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Plowshares defendants object to magistrate’s recommendation

Plowshares defendants object to magistrate’s recommendation

As discussed at length in earlier hearings before the federal court in Brunswick, the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act contains awfully broad language, which led to quite a bit of argument as to whether the law covers the actions of seven anti-war Catholics who broke into Naval Subm…

Enviro plaintiffs respond to Sea Island in wetlands dispute

Enviro plaintiffs respond to Sea Island in wetlands dispute

Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Center for a Sustainable Coast responded Thursday to Sea Island Acquisition’s motion to dismiss regarding whether Sea Island acted in accordance with the law in filling nearly a half-acre of wetlands adjacent to the Inn at Sea Island property on St. Simo…

+2
Local musician works with film students

Local musician works with film students

Kevin Pullen didn’t have to look far when he wanted a local personality to feature in his Level 3 audiovisual technology and film class at Golden Isles College and Career Academy.