Today’s veteran: Jim Osterlund, 78
Born: Caribou, Maine
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Air Force, 4 years
Duties: Radar technician
Rank: Airman
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Philippine Islands; Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.; Denver
His story: Jim Osterlund lived a very sheltered life as the son of a Baptist minister.
His faith was so devout, he didn’t register for the draft when he turned 18 years old because all the other men his age called it the “beer card,” and he didn’t believe in drinking.
He didn’t realize he was required by law to register for the draft until six months later when he learned he was facing criminal charges. He agreed to enlist in the Air Force for four years in exchange for having the charges dropped.
He wanted schooling but didn’t test high enough for training as a nuclear technician. Instead, he was trained as a radar technician for F-100 fighter jets.
At first, Osterlund said he was distant from his fellow airmen because he believed he was different because they didn’t share his level of faith or his denomination.
During the yearlong training to become an electronics technician, Osterlund learned to accept the differences with his fellow trainees and made friends.
“I enjoyed the challenge of learning something I didn’t know,” he said.
His first permanent duty station was in the Philippines, where he was exposed to a different culture for the first time.
“I was in awe,” he said.
When the fighter jets landed after each flight, Osterlund’s job was to meeting with the pilot to determine if the systems were working properly or if they had any problems.
Another responsibility was to maintain the low-altitude bombing system to ensure the radar accurately locks onto a target. He said the jets had identical systems, but there were individual adjustments for each aircraft.
He spent about 18 months overseas before he got orders to Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas.
Work on the fighter jets was done at night, so Osterlund would often visit the downtown district after work. He ended up living in downtown Las Vegas for his last year in the Air Force.
“I never went back home,” he said.
Instead, his first job was dealing blackjack at a casino.
Osterlund said his time in the Air Force exposed him to people from different cultures and faiths, and he learned to accept them all. If he had never served, Osterlund said there is little doubt he would have followed in his father’s footsteps and become a Baptist minister.
He is now retired and is active with the St. Marys United Methodist Church. Though his life took an unexpected turn after he joined the Air Force, Osterlund said he has no regrets about his service.
“I’m more of a maverick now,” he said. “Now I have a total acceptance of all people and all faiths.”
