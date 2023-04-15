Today’s veteran: Wayne Burton, 77
Born: Richmond, Va.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Air Force, 5 years, Air Force Reserve 24 years
Duties: Pilot, commander of Primary Base Engineering Force
Rank: Lieutenant colonel
Recognitions: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Moody Air Force Base and Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.
His story: Wayne Burton knew at an early age he’d be an officer in the Air Force.
“I wanted to fly,” he said. “My dream at 12 years old was to be a pilot.”
Burton knew he needed a college degree to become an Air Force pilot so he enrolled at Virginia Military Institute. Students who attended the college during the Vietnam War, when Burton attended, knew they were obligated to accept an officer’s commission after graduation.
“I knew Virginia Military Institute was a very good school,” he said.
He trained for a year to fly the Boeing EC-135, the jet aircraft on alert for the Strategic Air Command in the event of a nuclear attack during the Cold War.
He was sent to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., where his job was to fly a jet prepared to retaliate to a nuclear attack.
“I’m sitting there in South Dakota waiting for a war to start,” he said.
Much of his time was spend drilling to ensure he and his crew were prepared to launch intercontinental missiles in response to an attack.
He went through two weeks of survival training because of the possibility his unit would be assigned to Vietnam during the war.
“You knew it wasn’t real, but if it was it would have been intense,” he said of being captured.
His unit flew eight to 10 hours during training and missions, but he never flew outside the United States during active duty.
One of the memorable moments was when he needed to help another crew deliver a critically ill baby to Denver, Colo. His job was to clear the air space so the jet could fly directly to Denver because time was so important.
Burton quickly cleared a path for the jet and the baby’s life was saved.
“I felt like it was the only time I earned my money,” he said.
He left the Air Force after five years and decided he did not want to be a commercial pilot like many other former Air Force pilots because he wanted to be at home with his family.
He decided to enlist in the Air National Guard in 1985 in Albuquerque, N.M. He interviewed for the job of squadron commander and was given the task of building a squadron of 125 people from scratch and have the unit ready for inspection in four years.
The unit scored one point below outstanding during its first inspection, exceeding most expectations.
“Everyone was amazed,” he said.
Two months later, as a result of the inspection, Burton was promoted to lieutenant colonel.
His unit later had orders to Kuwait that got canceled at the last minute.
“We were ready to go,” he said.
His unit did get assignments to Japan, Panama, England, and different locations in the United States during the 24 years he was a reservist.
“I did more traveling in the Reserve than I did in active duty,” he said.
He was working as a civilian in the Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. After the attacks, he worked at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he managed a project to enhance security for the ballistic missile submarines ported there.
Burton said the values he learned in college helped prepare him for a successful military career and life after he left active duty.
The most important values in life are duty, honor and integrity, he said.
“At Virginia Military Institute, you learn leadership there,” he said. “The leadership experiences were quite good."