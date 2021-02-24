Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, has filed a 14-count federal suit in which she asserts that her son’s accused killers, up to 11 Glynn County police officers, former Chief John Powell and prosecutors Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill all conspired to deprive Arbery of his constitutional rights in his Feb. 23, 2020 shooting death.
The 49-page suit filed in U.S. District Court in Brunswick names as defendants the three men charged with murder in Arbery’s shooting, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William Bryant; Glynn County police officer Robert Rash, Powell, 10 unidentified police officials known only as John Doe; former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill; and Glynn County.
It seeks more than $11 million in damages, $2 million from the McMichaels and Bryant alone, $2 million from all the defendants, $3 million from Rash and the unnamed police officials, $1 million from Glynn County and Powell, $2 million from Johnson and Barnhill and $1 million from Barnhill.
Much of the allegations of the conspiracy hang on Rash’s and other police officials’ “deputization” of the two McMichaels, Bryant and a fourth neighbor, Diego Perez, in response to trespass incidents in the Satilla Shores subdivision south of Brunswick prior to Arbery’s death.
After a Coffee County man called the Glynn County police several times to report intruders inside a house he had under construction at Satilla Shores, Rash put the homeowner in contact with Gregory McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and retired investigator with Johnson’s office.
After the homeowner texted Rash a clip from a surveillance camera of someone entering his open house under construction at Satilla Shores, Rash texted back that the homeowner should contact Greg McMichael.
“Greg is retired law enforcement and also a retired investigator from the DA’s office. He said please call him day or night when you get action on your camera,’’ the text read and included McMichael’s phone number.
The suit notes that while with the DA’s office, Greg McMichael had repeatedly failed to maintain his certification as an officer and was unqualified to carry out his duties. It also said Greg McMichael discovered in 2014 that he had had no arrest powers since 2006 due to his failure to complete required training. He was reassigned from the DA’s office in Brunswick office to the Camden County office on Feb. 27, 2019, and retired June 1, 2019, without undergoing any additional training, the suit says.
The suit also asserts that Travis McMichael and Bryan had histories of making racist and anti-Black statements although it attributed only one to Bryan.
Travis McMichael spotted a man at the house Feb. 11, 2020, and pursued him with his father, Perez and possibly Bryan, the suit says. They were all armed but did not apprehend him, the suit says and acknowledges Arbery had been in the house but took nothing. It adds the four men believed that Glynn County police officers, including Rash, had deputized them thus giving them the right to pursue trespassers on the construction lot.
Twelve days later, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, Arbery left home to jog into Satilla Shores where a resident called police when Arbery was seen entering the house. After Arbery resumed jogging, the McMichaels gave chase in a pickup truck with Bryan joining in and trying to block Arbery’s escape, the suit says.
As seen in video that Bryan took of the final moments of Arbery’s life, he ran around the passenger side of McMichaels’ truck where Greg McMichael stood in the back with a handgun as Travis McMichael stood at the front with a shotgun.
The suit says Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times, the second and third times as Arbery wrestled with Travis McMichael for the gun. Arbery then appeared to try to resume running but collapsed on the pavement.
Travis McMichael referred to him with a racial slur as he bled to death on the pavement, the suit says.
After Arbery’s death, Johnson conspired to protect her former employee but ultimately acknowledging a conflict and recusing herself but not before asking Barnhill to take the case, the suit says.
The Georgia Attorney General assigned the case to Barnhill, but he later stepped away because his son was one of Johnson’s assistant prosecutors, the suit says. Before leaving, however, Barnhill issued a statement saying the McMichaels had been in hot pursuit of a burglary suspect and had acted lawfully.
The case was reassigned to Atlantic Circuit DA Tom Durden who took no action until Bryan’s video surfaced May 5, and he immediately asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation of Arbery’s death.
The GBI began investigating May 6, arrested the McMichaels the next day and Bryan on May 21. They have been held without bail ever since.
The suit asserts that all the defendants conspired to deprive Arbery of his rights.
In Count 1, the suit accuses the McMichaels and Bryan of excessive force and unlawful seizure when “they stalked, tracked and shot Ahmaud Abery, seizing him and causing him mental anguish, pain, agony and untimely death.” In making its case, the suit details the late Robert C. “Cory” Sasser’s history of shootings, including shooting and injuring a man in his car at a gas station and joining the late Michael Todd Simpson in shooting Caroline Small to death after a slow chase in 2010.
“A shocking violent video revealed illegal and unconstitutional conduct on behalf of law enforcement that led to Ms. Small’s death,’’ the suit says.
The federal courts have ruled in a subsequent lawsuit, however, that Sasser and Simpson acted lawfully in Small’s death.
The suit also says Rash covered up the violent conduct of a fellow officer by failing to detain him after witnessing the officer assault his wife. The officer went on to kill his wife, her boyfriend and himself, the suit says without naming anyone. The only such incident was Cory Sasser’s slaying of his estranged wife, 34-year-old Katie Lovett Sasser, and her boyfriend, Johnny Edward Hall Jr., 39, in McIntosh County before fleeing to his house in Glynn County and shooting himself inside a rented truck. At the time, he was barred from coming to Glynn County except for court appearances over several violent incidents.
In the second count, the suit says the three murder defendants failed to intervene in Arbery’s death although they knew their actions were unconstitutional.
Count three says the McMichaels, Rash and the 10 police officials conspired to violate Arbery’s Fourth Amendment rights against illegal seizure. Rash and the other officers conspired by deputizing the McMichaels and Bryan to engage in law enforcement activity, the suit says.
In count four, the suit says all the defendants were motivated by “racial bias, animus and discrimination” to deprive Arbery of his civil rights to equal protection under the law. Three counts say Rash and the other police officials failed to prevent harm to Arbery, knowingly placed him in greater danger through the deputization of his accused killers and deprived him of substantive due process by authorizing and encouraging the McMichaels and Bryan to intercede on behalf of the police department.
One count says Glynn County and Powell failed to supervise, discipline and train officers. In that count, the suit says that supervisors at the Glynn County Police Department were unwilling to investigate or report officers’ misconduct, failed to document misconduct and directed officers to falsify reports to protect fellow officers.
The suit accuses Johnson and Barnhill of denying Cooper access to the court by intentionally concealing the true facts about Arbery’s death and the deputization of the neighbors. In concealing those facts, Johnson and Barnhill also conspired to obstruct justice, the suit says.
In a wrongful death claim, the suit says Arbery died as a result of the criminal and negligent action of all the defendants. It asks for all damages available under Georgia’s wrongful death statutes, including earnings, comfort, affection and other benefits lost to Cooper as a result of her son’s death. It also wants payment of medical, funeral and burial expenses.
The suit also demands unspecified damages from the McMichaels and Bryan in a conspiracy and battery count.
Barnhill alone is named in a libel count that says he falsely asserted to Glynn County police and Attorney General Chris Carr that Arbery had committed the crime of burglary, casting him in a false negative light and injuring his reputation.
Attempts to reach Johnson and Barnhill for comment were unsuccessful. Glynn County spokesperson Matthew Kent said the county does not comment on pending legislation.