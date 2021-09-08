Authority approves agreement with Second Harvest
The Golden Isles Development Authority approved a memorandum of understanding for plans by America’s Second Harvest of Georgia to expand services in the Golden Isles.
During Tuesday’s monthly meeting, board members voted unanimously to approve the agreement, which will significantly improve food distribution services once the nonprofit moves to a new location in the Golden Isles.
The authority is still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new projects are still coming into Glynn County, board members were told.
In other business, the Golden Isles Airport Commission reported it is in the midst of constructing a calibration pad, at a cost of $2 million at the Brunswick airport. The airport commission’s board has been reduced to five members.
— The Brunswick News