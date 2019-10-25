The annual Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksonville has a huge financial impact that goes beyond the Sunshine State.
The annual game, which generates an estimated $30 million annually for Jacksonville, also attracts thousands of mostly Bulldogs fans to the Golden Isles days before the game.
Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the annual game has anywhere from a $4 to $6 million impact on the local economy.
“The Georgia-Florida weekend has historically been one of the busiest weekends of the year,” he said. “It’s certainly a highlight for this area.”
The annual impact the game has at the neutral site in Jacksonville has not gone unnoticed by another city with the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to host the Georgia-Florida game.
The AMB Group which operates the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has expressed interest in hosting the game, which has been held in Jacksonville since 1933.
The threat of Atlanta potentially getting the rights to host the game has compelled Jacksonville officials to reach an agreement as soon as possible, rather than wait until the last minute.
“That’s a formidable force to deal with,” McQuade said of the interest by the AMB Group.
It appears the agreement to play the game in Jacksonville will be reached soon, which will remove any question of the game’s venue until 2026.
“I’m hopeful the tradition continues,” McQuade said.
Ralph Staffins III, director of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he has had several discussions about the negotiations that will determine if the game stays in Jacksonville, moves to Atlanta or turns into a home-and-home series.
“It would be a big loss to our local economy if the game moved out of Jacksonville,” he said. “However, it seems like the game is set to remain in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future according to multiple media outlets.”