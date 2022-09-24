Seven local and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated this month to arrest 35 suspects on outstanding felony warrants in Operation Coastal Flood.
County Manager William Fallon said he learned that Glynn County had a number of outstanding warrants that needed to be served. Having worked more than 20 years with the U.S. Marshals Service, he saw marshals round up 19,000 offenders in a month.
“I knew what the Marshals Service was capable of and could do,’’ he said.
Help was requested from Jim Joiner, head of the U.S. Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta.
More than 600 felony warrants were identified that named suspects in violent crimes, including gang violence, aggravated assault, sexual assault and violent crimes against persons, Fallon said.
At least one suspect was arrested on a murder warrant.
A review narrowed the 600 warrants down to 63 offenders who were targeted for arrest because they were believed responsible for a lot of violence in the area, he said.
The Marshals Service brought in 25 people, conducted some training and then swore in local police as deputy marshals for the week of the roundup, Fallon said.
Beginning at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 14, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Glynn County and Brunswick police, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, U.S. Attorney and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rounded up 30 defendants in three days.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the work is continuing and that Monday five arrests were made in Florida.
“This operation was the epitome of law enforcement cooperation,” said David Lyons, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. “State, local and federal agencies working together with one common goal of making Glynn County safer for the residents.”
Battiste added: “We intend to make this an ongoing effort when warranted to ensure that the streets of Glynn County and our surrounding areas remain safe for our residents and visitors.”
Battiste said the Glynn County Fire Department played a role in the arrests.
Sheriff Neal Jump praised his detention officers for volunteering their time at a time when the Sheriff’s Office is badly understaffed. At the end of their shifts, some remained to continue processing those arrested and booking them into jail.
“They could have been home with their families,’’ he said.
In a written statement, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said his department will continue to work with law enforcement partners in striving to keep the community safe.
“Multi-agency cooperation provides us with the opportunity to share resources to address a shared goal,’’ to bring habitual offenders with active warrants into custody, Jones said.