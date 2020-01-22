Agencies juggle environmental, ag priorities in shrinking budget

When localities and groups look to work with the state on historic preservation projects, they likely won’t be going to the state Department of Natural Resources anymore. Under the governor’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget, DNR’s Historic Preservation Division is moseying on over to a new home in the state Department of Community Affairs.
“DNR will retain the archaeology team under the Parks (and Recreation) Division, while DCA will administer the remaining programs,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said Tuesday at the state legislature’s Joint Budget Committee hearing. “For the last 26 years, DNR’s guided the state’s historic preservation efforts through the Historic Preservation Division. After discussions between DCA, DNR and (the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget), it was concluded that the Historic Preservation Division would best serve Georgia citizens under the umbrella of the Department of Community Affairs.
“This transition will streamline the process for many future customers, including local communities and their downtowns, as they also interact with DCA through comparable tax credit grant and development programs. This seamless streamlining will achieve the governor’s initiative for agencies to continually offer better service to the customers of the state.”
Williams said the move will create an efficient one-stop destination for improving communities through historic places and properties.
DNR is also handling $20 million allocated for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
“Earlier today, the Outdoor Stewardship Board of Trustees met and approved a slate of 14 projects, ranging from conservation and recreation projects of local and regional significance, to state land acquisitions,” Williams said, though the projects selected weren’t publicly available as of press time Tuesday.
According to the GOSP funding cycle, these projects are the successful pre-applicants. They are to be notified by Feb. 3, and a second-level application period begins Feb. 10. According to the program manual, the applicants who submit a complete and accurate second-level application will receive funding. The second-level application is meant to reveal more details of the proposed project, along with detailed surveys and reviews.
Final approval of projects comes at some point after the second-level application period closes on May 31.
For the Environmental Protection Division — part of DNR — the idea is that along with cutting the same sort of personnel and travel costs as the rest of the state government, there’s also a focused effort to save money by replacing state funding with federal funding for some contracts.
“In our water program, we had plans for this fiscal year and next fiscal year — over a two year period — to update a contract that models the impact of water withdrawals and wastewater returns on downstream surface water flows and water quality,” EPD Director Richard Dunn told the committee. “We looked at that contract, we originally budgeted it for $3 million, we looked at the scope of that contract … we were able to get the costs of that contract down to about $1.3 million. We can then take those federal fund savings and replace some state fund dollars that we can cut.
“For example, we’re funding four months of rent for our state lab in Peachtree Corners. We’re using federal funds instead of state funds to fund that four months of rent, and another example, we’re using it for some personnel services — some folks who were previously supported with 100 percent state funds, they will now be supported with some of those freed up federal funds.”
Dunn said there are seven or eight moving pieces including items like the federal-state funding swap, which he said he’ll deliver in more detail at upcoming committee meetings. Also, he noted, there’s $900,000 budgeted in the capital budget for the lab to replace eight pieces of aging equipment that are no longer supported by their manufacturers.
The budgetary pinch hurts a little more at the state Department of Agriculture, according to testimony by Commissioner Gary Black.
“I admit to confusion — I’ve never viewed across-the-board cuts as a method of implementing strategic planning,” Black said. “It is important to note that every action of this department has been governed by a strategic plan that was developed and is a living, breathing document that’s almost nine years old. Under the August directives, we eliminated 18 full-time vacant and seven part-time vacant positions. Six employees were terminated over a phased schedule beginning Oct. 1.
“Additionally, four call center employees were released when the contract was terminated. Lest anyone misunderstand, these critical positions in food safety, animal industry, meat inspection and marketing were not positions held in reserve on the books. These were vacant positions that we have or would have been trying to fill, but due to the competitive job market, we simply have not been able to find qualified applicants for the starting salaries on our given scale.”
Black said there are another $161,000 of cuts to the Georgia Grown program, $67,000 in spending reduction through an internal review process unrelated to the governor’s requests and another $300,000 in cuts on top of that. Black cautioned that projected savings are probably overstated and department staff will do a better job of explaining that in further committee hearings.
He said as a result of these cuts, there will be fewer food safety and animal industry inspections, and a growing demand for meat inspections will mean moving some responsibility onto federal authorities.
“I thank you for listening to this uncomfortable information,” Black said. “It is of no personal comfort to me that I share it with you, but it is truthful and it is accurate.”
In response to a question from state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, about the department’s obligation to the public in light of these inspection reductions, Black said regardless of the changes, the state’s food safety team ranks among the best in the country.