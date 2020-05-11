Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today named Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to lead the prosecution of Gregory and Travis McMichael, who have been charged with aggravated assault and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Attorneys for the family of Ahmaud Arbery applauded the decision, and said the family is pleased with the attorney general's action, according to a statement issued today.
"We recently learned that Georgia AG Chris Carr has appointed Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as prosecutor, replacing Thomas Durden," the statement read. "We made this request of AG Chris Carr because the south Georgia prosecutorial community was tainted by the delay in action prior to the video being released.
"This case has been mishandled from the very beginning, and we look forward to a comprehensive third-party investigation by the Department of Justice into the previous prosecutors."
Holmes has spoken with Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Arbery, and the family's legal team says they are cautiously optimistic about the turn of events.
"We remain committed to the pursuit of justice for Mr. Arbery's family, and will provide any assistance necessary to Ms. Holmes in her new role," the statement concluded.
Holmes, the third prosecutor assigned to the case, was appointed to the district attorney position by Gov. Brian Kemp to fulfill the unexpired term of Vic Reynolds, who now heads the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Holmes began her term as Cobb County DA in July 2019, after serving as chief magistrate in Cobb County.
Jackie Johnson, the DA for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, recused herself from the case because the elder McMichael previously worked as an investigator in her office. Waycross Judicial Circuit DA George Barnhill was first picked to handle the prosecution but also had to recuse himself because his son works in the Brunswick District Attorney's Office.
Carr then appointed Tom Durden, DA for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit as the prosecutor, before appointing Holmes.
“I appreciate District Attorney Tom Durden’s involvement in the Ahmaud Arbery case,” said Carr in a prepared statement. “This case has grown in size and magnitude since he accepted the appointment on April 13, 2020, and as an experienced district attorney, Tom has recognized that another office is better suited from a resource perspective to now handle the case. As a result, he has requested our office to appoint another district attorney."
Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed Feb. 23 while jogging through a neighborhood in an unincorporated area of southern Glynn County, near Brunswick. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault late last week, after a cellphone video of Arbery being gunned down was released. They are currently being held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Carr asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday to conduct an investigation into the handling of the case. The GBI assumed control of the investigation into Arbery’s death last week. Reynolds, director of the GBI, said more arrests are possible.
This is a developing story.