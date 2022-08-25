Tyler Harper hopes to bring what he calls “farm values,” like hard work and strong commitment, to the Georgia Department of Agriculture if elected its next commissioner.
Harper shared his goals Wednesday with a group gathered for lunch at Brunswick Country Club. He’s making his rounds now across the state ahead of the election in November, when he’ll be the Republican candidate running against Democrat Nakita Hemingway.
Harper said he has the kind of experience needed for the job.
“I’m a seventh generation South Georgia farm boy,” he said. “ …I’m farming the same piece of dirt that’s been in my family for 125 years.”
Harper has served as a state senator for 10 years and is the past president of the Georgia Young Farmers Association, the largest young farmer association in the nation. He’s a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia, and he currently serves as a vice-chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference, which cover 18 southern states.
The agriculture industry is the largest in Georgia and affects state residents daily, Harper said.
“It impacts your life every single day, from the grocery store to the gas pump,” he said. “… The department impacts you some way and some how every day.”
The state’s ag department also influences the success of businesses in Georgia, and the group invited to meet with Harper at the club included pest control and landscaping business owners.
“Your success in your business is our state’s success,” Harper told them.
Harper said his goal will be to limit governmental barriers for businesses while creating a regulatory environment that is conducive to their success.
“I think a lot of times what we miss in government is we forget we’re in the customer service business,” he said. “Yes, we have a role as a regulating authority, but you’re our customer.”
In a brief conversation with The News after the meeting, Harper said his priorities for Coastal Georgia will be similar to the ones he has for all of the state. He hopes to build on the Georgia Grown program, which promotes locally sourced products in the state. He said he will also focus on supporting the oyster farming industry and other seafood operations in this part of the state.
Investing in the next generation’s workforce and technology is also critical, he said.
“Leveling the playing field is vitally important and ensuring that we continue to provide our farmers and producers with an opportunity to compete globally,” he said.
High quality agriculture practices in Georgia and locally produced items are priorities of national importance, Harper said.
“We’ve got to continue to do what we can to protect and promote and provide for and allow our farmers and producers to be successful because at the end of the day our consumers can rest assured when they go to the grocery store that they get a safe and secure product,” he said.
He said he intends to bring the values he grew up with into the ag commissioner job.
“I tell people all the time, if we had decent farm values in city hall all the way to the White House, we’d be much better off,” he said.