Ag agent issues avian flu warning
The University of Georgia’s agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Glynn and McIntosh counties recommends local chicken owners take extra precautions to protect their birds from potential avian flu infection.
USDA Wildlife Services recently detected the presence of low pathogenicity avian flu on ducks in McIntosh County during a routine inspection. The detection of highly pathogenicity avian flu, or HPAI, in waterfowl in surrounding states presents the risk that migratory birds could bring the disease to Georgia.
While the lower-risk version of avian flu is not a high-priority concern for those who own backyard chickens, the more pathogenic version is potentially hazardous as it can lead to illness and death of the birds.
UGA’s local extension agent, Mary Clarire Halbrook, encourages chicken owners to take precautions to protect their flock. HPAI passes from infected waterfowl to chickens through close interactions like sharing food and water, and contact with contaminated feces.
Halbrook recommends that chicken owners clean their shoes or put on new ones any time they interact with their chickens, limit visitors, cover feed and water and avoid waterfowl.
Signs of potential infection include lack of energy or appetite, loss of coordination, coughing, sneezing and nasal secretions.
Questions can be directed to Halbrook at the UGA Extension Office. She can be reached at 912-554-7578 or mchalbrook@uga.edu.
— The Brunswick News