The University of Georgia Extension Office serving Glynn and McIntosh counties recently brought on board a new agriculture and natural resources agent.
MC Halbrook, the new ag agent, is able to bring the support of UGA’s resources to local residents through programming and in-person or over-the-phone consultations.
UGA Cooperative Extension provides free researched information based through agents serving all of the state’s 159 counties.
Halbrook started the job Jan. 4. The position had been vacant for a little over a year.
“UGA Extension is just that. It’s supposed to be an extension of UGA campus,” Halbrook said. “My role is to be a faculty member of UGA but out in the county. Ultimately, the goal is to get research out to clients — to homeowners, to farmers, to whomever it ends up being in the county.”
Halbrook is available to answer questions on just about anything that falls under the agriculture and natural resources umbrella.
“Vegetable gardens, citrus, other fruits, turf,” she said. “Even water quality — pond water, drinking water, all of that.”
If she doesn’t know the answer or have the right resource handy, Halbrook will contact a fellow UGA staff member to seek the needed information.
“I’m part of UGA, so we’re able to all work together in that aspect,” she said. “If I don’t know the answer, I know someone who probably does so I can either connect the homeowner with them or at least help them get a better answer.”
Halbrook recently earned her master’s degree in environmental science and bachelor’s degree in biology at Columbus State University.
Prior experience as a 4-H student gave her a familiarity with the UGA Extension Office, as did her mother’s experience as a 4-H agent.
Work experience as an environmental educator in the Florida Keys as an undergrad turned Halbrook toward pursing her interest in zoology and environment work. Her later graduate work focused on water quality research.
Halbrook’s agriculture work has mostly focused on homeowners’ needs, often regarding at-home vegetable gardens, backyard flocks, fruit trees, turf and more.
In her first months on the job, Halbrook has enjoyed the opportunity to constantly learn new information and to problem solve for clients.
One recent caller hoped to tour dairy farms — which are sparse in Glynn and McIntosh counties — so Halbrook got on the phone and contacted other extension agents in Southwest Georgia. They helped her get in touch with dairy farmers who could offer tours.
Another caller had many questions about the numerous kinds of plants on her property.
“She had problems with leyland cypress and problems with holly and problems with crape myrtle,” Halbrook said. “And that’s just kind of a lot, especially on a homeowner, to be like how am I supposed to do all of this research?”
Google may not be a reliable source to find the answers to these questions, so Halbrook is able to provide localized, accurate information on a case-by-case basis.
Her office also offers soil sample testing and water testing.
Halbrook will soon lead an egg candling certification class offered through the Georgia Department of Agriculture to allow people to sell their own eggs from backyard flocks.
The certification class will be offered during two sessions April 25 in McIntosh County. Class options are 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m.
Those interested can register by emailing Glenda Adams with the subject line “McIntosh Egg Candling” at glenda.adams@agr.georgia.gov.
The local office is also collecting donations for the sister office in Bryan County, where at least 14 4-H students lost their homes during recent tornadoes that went through the area.
Donations can be dropped off at the extension office, 325 Old Jesup Road, Suite 110, in Brunswick. People can also donate online at account.venmo.com/u/bryancountyfamilyconnection?fbclid=IwAR0NX7Ne_EQjZAhUgZxTAUqnvIgUt29jm3TgPEOmXhbVrAiAxgMXREUnlOQ.
The donations will be taken to Bryan County on Friday.
Halbrook can be reached via email at mchalbrook@uga.edu or by phone at 912-437-6651.