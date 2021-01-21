An inmate tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the Glynn County Detention Center, prompting jail officials to test the remaining inmates in his cell block for the virus, Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett said.
The 31 inmates are being isolated from the remaining jail population, pending the outcome of their tests, Corbett said.
Corbett said the man tested positive on Tuesday. Jailed Nov. 14 on a felony warrant for violation of probation, the 43-year-old man was released on his own recognizance Wednesday, he said. The man was given medical advice about his condition upon release, Corbett said.
Sheriff Neal Jump said he expects results to be available Thursday on the COVID-19 tests given to the other inmates in the man’s cell block. The cell block consists of a pod of four-man cells.
Incoming inmates who display fever, other COVID-19 symptoms or who under questioning reveal they have been exposed to the virus on the outside are taken to a cell block made up of individual cells, Corbett said. Those inmates are held in single cells that are isolated from the rest of the population for 14 days of quarantine. After quarantine, the inmates are tested for COVID-19. Only after a negative test for COVID-19 are they released back into the general jail population.
The general population is regularly monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, Jump said. Daily health monitoring of guards and other jail staff also takes place.
Routine disinfecting of the facility, which began last spring, continues on a regular basis.
The jail population on Wednesday stood at 401 male and female inmates, according to jail records.
Corbett said about 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
“The protocols we have in place have been a big factor in keeping COVID out of the jail thus far,” Jump said.