After being forced for a fifth time Saturday afternoon to stop cutting on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, salvors are changing tack.
They will come at the vessel from the other end, Unified Command said Saturday.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel gave up on the engine section at the rear of the shipwreck for now. Salvors now plan to move ahead and begin cutting on the foremost section of the shipwreck.
In the jargon of the salvage operation, the engine section is known as Section 7 and the foremost is Section 2.
The cutting chain broke Friday afternoon under the stress of the VB 10,000’s efforts to tear through the dense interior steel of the Section 7, a task that began more than 30 days ago, Unified Command said.
After this latest in a series of setbacks, salvors have decided to discontinue for now efforts to cut Section 7 and focus instead on Section 2, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The 255-foot-tall, twin-hulled VB 10,000 has completely disconnected the rigging that secured its winches to the chain that is struggling to cut through Section 7, which has presented more dense layers of interior steel than the previous two cuts.
It will be at least a week before the VB 10,000 is in position to begin cutting Section 2, Himes said. The exterior of Section 2 has already been prepped, the cutting path traced by a series of drilled holes and sheets of steel cut from its hull side along that path, Himes said. These preparations help improve efficiency by keeping the chain on track through the interior cuts.
This third cut into the shipwreck has proved the most daunting by far for the VB 10,000. The 3,100-metric-ton bow section (Section 1) was cut away during a three-week process in November. The 6,250 metric ton stern section (Section 8) was separated in an effort that stretched a little more than a week in late December.
Cutting on Section 8 stopped on two occasions earlier this month, both times to replace broken steel parts that aided in connecting the cutting chain to the pulleys on the VB 10,000. Work stopped on two more occasions after that, first to replace some of the wiring in the VB 10,000’s rigging system and then to replace all of the wiring – thousands and thousands of feet of it.
After a nine-day delay, cutting resumed after midnight Thursday. Oil leaks began appearing later that day in the waters surrounding what is left of the Golden Ray, which overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Unified Command has responded with a flotilla of cleanup crews, aligning the boats in formation with the currents in efforts to remove pollutants with oil skimmers and oil-resistant and oil-absorbent boom materials.
Most of the discharge has been oil globules and fuel sheens, Unified Command said.
The chain broke Friday afternoon.
The VB 10,000 has disconnected and separated itself from the shipwreck for now.
Salvors will conduct hydrographic surveys on Section 7 beneath the water’s surface to see if any clues are revealed regarding the difficulties the engine room cut has presented, Himes said.
Anyone spotting oil in the waters surrounding the shipwreck or on shorelines is asked to call the National Response Center hotline at 800-424-8802. Anyone spotting suspected debris from the shipwreck is asked to call the Debris Reporting hotline at 912-944-5620.