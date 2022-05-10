Anyone who has ever played with a yo-yo as a child or an adult has a good idea of what gas prices are doing.
Up and down, freeze in place (the term is sleeping to those in the know), and up again.
Down two weeks ago before holding steady, prices are up again, this time by as much as 12 cents over a single week, AAA is reporting from a survey of outlets across Georgia Sunday.
By Monday, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state had jumped to $3.83. That’s 3 cents more than it was last month and $1.08 more than this time in 2021.
“The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $100 per barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this week.”
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), domestic gasoline stocks have decreased by 2.2 million barrels, dropping to 228.6 million. At the same time, demand for gas rose slightly from 8.74 million barrels a day to 8.86 million barrels a day.
Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices are pushing up pump prices.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia was priced at $3.46 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.53 per gallon.
It’s not just gasoline prices that’s on the rise.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium.”
There’s more bad news for diesel users and for consumers in general.
“While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods,” De Haan said.
The end of May is another potential concern. That’s when Georgia’s suspension of the 28.7 cents per gallon gas tax is scheduled to expire.
The national average rose by 13 cents to $4.31 per gallon, AAA reported.