Affordable senior housing a concern

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia., raised concerns about the lack of affordable, quality senior housing in Camden County during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing.
“I frequently hear from constituents that when seniors can find affordable housing, that the difficulties operators of senior-oriented and assisted living facilities face in sustaining their business models can pose dire challenges for seniors seeking housing,” Ossoff said in the hearing. “The only assisted living facility that accepts Medicaid patients in Camden County, Ga., closed last summer, giving residents just 30 days to find a new place to live.”
The closure of Camden County’s only assisted living center that accepts Medicaid patients has left a void in the community.
An eviction letter sent July 26 to residents at Coastal Senior Living of St. Marys gave them a month to find a new home and blamed “ongoing staffing and operational problems” for the decision to close the facility.
Staffing remains an issue in many nursing homes nationwide and has prompted a national association of assistant care and nursing homes to seek more federal funding for facilities.
The building in Camden County sits empty, the interior view from the entrance blocked by paper over the glass doors. The grounds remain landscaped, but all signs have been removed, leaving little clue to what the building housed before it closed.
The families of residents living in the home complained they were denied access to their loved ones because of a COVID-19 lockdown. Others said the 30-day notice to vacate was given to patients with dementia instead of their caregivers.
Shannon Guzman, senior policy advisor at the AARP Public Policy Institute, cited the importance of finding housing options that work for seniors.
“We need to have housing options that work for them regardless of their circumstance, their health circumstances,” she said.
“What we want to see would be for older adults because they say they want to remain in their homes and communities to be able to access certain services in and around their home and community to support them prior to having to go into a more institutional setting.”
The ideal facility would allow them to remain active and independent in their own communities.