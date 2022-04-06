Business leaders believe more affordable housing is crucial to building the workforce in the Golden Isles.
The question is where can affordable housing complexes be build without getting resistance by surrounding neighborhoods.
That was the issue the Mainland Planning Commission dealt with at Tuesday’s meeting during the discussion of a planned 64-unit apartment complex called Clement Belle Farms.
Residents living near Belle Cutoff Road and Dusty Lane voiced their opposition to the project for a variety of reasons including traffic, noise, lighting, the size of a buffer zone and “the type of housing” that would be built.
One person who spoke said the development was Section 8 housing, regardless of how it was described. The developer said that’s not the case. He is getting tax credits to reduce the cost of building the housing, which will allow him to offer rent at a lower rate for people who qualify by falling within a certain salary range.
Commission member Missy Neu said some of the comments were “offensive” because of concerns raised about the type of residents who would live in the development instead of the construction of the development itself. She said there is a need for housing for the county’s working class residents who have been priced out of the local rental home market.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the site plan for the development.
A 140-unit multifamily development at 275 Harry Driggers Blvd., near the Golden Isles Baptist Church and the Fox Run duplex subdivision, was unanimously approved by commissioners.
The discussion surrounding a site plan for the Southern Retreat Recreational Vehicle Park drew opposition by residents living in the nearby Majestic Oaks subdivision. The developer is asking for approval to build an additional 180 RV pads with hookups for what is called Phase 3.
Construction of the second phase has already begun, with plans for more than 500 RV spaces by the time all the work is completed.
Residents living in Majestic Oaks said the expansion of the RV park is not compatible with the nearby residential community.
The vote was 4-2, with commissioners Richard Strickland and Bo Clark voting against the request.
The Retreat at Golden Isles, a multifamily development on a 25-acre site with 130 units planned was approved unanimously. The site, located in the Golden Isles Gateway Planned Development District, was originally approved for 138 multifamily units in 2008, with water and sewer lines run to the site in anticipation it would be built. The development never happened and the property was foreclosed on in 2010.