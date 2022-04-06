Business leaders believe more affordable housing is crucial to building the workforce in the Golden Isles.
The problem is finding places to build it without garnering resistance from surrounding neighborhoods.
That was the issue the Mainland Planning Commission dealt with at its Tuesday meeting. During the discussion of a planned 64-unit apartment complex called Clement Belle Farms, residents living near Belle Cutoff Road and Dusty Lane voiced their opposition to the project for a variety of reasons, including traffic, noise, lighting, the size of a buffer zone and “the type of housing” that would be built.
Elmer Millison, who lives near the development, spoke during a public hearing on the project's site plan said the development was Section 8 housing, regardless of how it was described.
The developer — Mitchell Davenport with Clement & Company LLC — said it was not. He is getting tax credits during development to reduce the cost of building the housing, which will allow him to offer rent at a lower rate for people who qualify by falling within a certain salary range.
"The old project-based Section 8 is pretty much gone these days," Davenport said. "There are no project-based Section 8 vouchers associated with this development.
"It's a mix of market-rate units and affordable units financed with tax credits. So, instead of the government paying the rent every month like Section 8, the subsidy, if you will, comes in during construction. I have considerably lower debt on this development than I normally would, which allows me to charge rates that are affordable to people in our community who are wage-earners."
Further, the management company that will run the complex will run background checks on potential residents, Davenport said.
Millison, among others, said they believed Davenport was doing the project purely for profit at the expense of nearby residents. Frank Zeno told the MPC that he and his family moved to the area to get away from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville. He drives to and from Jacksonville every day for work but feels the commute is worth it because of the quiet and solitude their home affords them. If the development is built, Zeno said it would a huge change for their family.
"He (Davenport) shouldn't be allowed to come over here and ruin our way of life just to put a jingle in his pocket," Millison said.
Vincent Vallone said he moved to Brunswick from Charlotte, North Carolina, barely two months prior for the same reasons — peace and quiet.
"We feel like we've been rooked if this housing is going to be built in out backyard," Vallone said.
MPC member Missy Neu took issue with some of the comments made by residents. She said they were “offensive” because of concerns raised about the type of people who would live in the development instead of the nature of the development itself. She said there is a need for housing for the county’s working class residents who have been priced out of the local rental home market.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the site plan for the development — Neu, Chairperson Sherrye Gibbs, Neal Boatright and Richard Strickland voting in favor, Bill Edgy and Bo Clark voting against.
In other business, a discussion surrounding the site plan for an expansion of Southern Retreat RV Park drew opposition by residents living in the nearby Majestic Oaks subdivision. The developer asked for approval to build an additional 180 RV pads with hookups for what is called Phase 3.
Construction of the second phase has already begun, with plans for more than 500 RV spaces by the time all the work is completed.
Residents living in Majestic Oaks said the expansion of the RV park is not compatible with the nearby residential community.
A motion to approve the site plan passed 4-2, with commissioners Strickland and Clark voting against the request.
Planning commissioners also voted to:
• Approve a 140-unit apartment and townhouse development at 275 Harry Driggers Blvd., near the Golden Isles Baptist Church and the Fox Run subdivision.
• Approve the Retreat at Golden Isles, a development of 130 residential unit made up mostly of single-story quadriplexes on a 25-acre tract at 133 Maghunt Way. The site, located in the Golden Isles Gateway Planned Development District, was originally approved for 138 multifamily units in 2008, with water and sewer lines run to the site in anticipation of its construction. That development never occurred and the property was foreclosed on in 2010.