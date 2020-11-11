The Perry school site in the city may be demolished, but its name will live on.
Construction has begun on an affordable living housing complex at the old school system’s bus yard that will be named Perry Place, said Travis Stegall, director of the Brunswick Economic Development Authority.
Plans call for construction of 56 housing units at the 4.36-acre site with a completion date in late 2021, Stegall said.
Funding for the project is being provided through state and federal grants that are part of a $5 million commitment by the city to provide quality housing in Brunswick, he said.
“This is our commitment to building a better Brunswick,” he said. “2021 is going to be a remarkable year in Brunswick.”
City official first began discussing potential uses for the site at the corner of O Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard more than three years ago after developers expressed interest in the property.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the new housing complex will help meet the needs of city residents.
“It’s going to be very helpful,” he said.
In particular, the complex has the potential to meet the needs of city residents who may be living in substandard housing that the city is not allowed to inspect.
“Until the city is allowed to inspect unfit housing, there’s not much we can do,” he said. “We need some teeth in the legislature.”