Aerial artist continues to pursue passion

Susan Murphy has always loved movement. She began to seriously pursue dance in college while attending Emory University in Atlanta. The Darien resident later decided to enroll in a modern dance master’s degree program at Mills College in Oakland, Calif.
While dancing itself was its own reward, it set her on the path of her future passion — aerial arts.
“While immersed in the master’s program, word drifted down to me about a class in low-to-the-floor dance trapeze in Berkeley, Calif. I went and was hooked,” she said.
In 1978, when Murphy first started exploring the art, it was a fairly new concept that combined trapeze and dance improvisation and was uncommon outside of places like Barnum and Bailey’s big top. That’s changed over the years. Many studios began teaching things like trapeze work and silk rope routines.
“Through the years since then, dance trapeze and the more traditional circus trapeze have partnered to form a hybrid that has taken fire internationally,” she said. “Now there are hundreds of studios all over the world using a huge variety of apparatus, invented and traditional, with expressions ranging from burlesque to spoken word to theatrical productions. I was in the vanguard of this wave and am still riding it.”
Murphy first founded Canopy Studio, an aerial arts center in Athens in 2002, later moving to Coastal Georgia, opening the Marsh Studio in Darien. Throughout the years, it’s been her priority to share the power of these performances through teaching, as well as taking the stage herself. Murphy feels it offers an unique sense of expression that most don’t find in the every day.
“What I really love is that this form takes athleticism and fitness and uses it to serve artistic visions. Strength and flexibility are not necessarily the only reasons nor by any means the criteria for people to start taking and continue taking classes,” she said.
“By having the support of an apparatus, students without advanced technique can create pieces that satisfy their needs for expression and the creation (articulation) of images and ideas for an audience or just for themselves.”
Sharing these arts with local audiences is incredibly gratifying for Murphy. And while she offers shows throughout the year, the upcoming performance at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marsh Studio in Darien will be particularly special.
For one reason, Murphy herself will take flight so to speak. Titled, “The Subject Tonight is Love,” the show will feature Murphy, along with an all-female cast, including Andrea Burkholder, L. Feldman and Megan Gendell. It will be an aerial and acrobatic meditation on how to love oneself, one another, one’s community and the world. Murphy created the program to explore these concepts through movement accompanied by spoken word musings. For tickets and more information, visit themarshstudio.com.
“The upcoming performances at the Marsh Studio on June 7 and 8 gives the four of us the opportunity to express human concerns through floor dance, theater, and aerial virtuosity — circus with heart and soul,” she said.
It is a concept that’s especially poignant for Murphy, who has spent more than 40 years creating and exploring these mediums. As she prepares to perform once again, she hopes that others will be encouraged to step out of their comfort zones to fearlessly pursue what fuels their soul — regardless of age.
“For me, the fear would come with stopping. Dance performance as a second-half-of-life reality can seem daunting as we consider making art with the medium of our bodies,” she said.
“The diminished physicality of painters, writers, sculptors, videographers, photographers or bloggers doesn’t necessarily impinge on their ability to make art, as it might with dancers. What better testament to the living presence of our humanity (especially as we age) than the viable model of a teacher/performer in her later years. Yes, still here and creating.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Lindsey Adkison at ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 346 to suggest a person for a column.