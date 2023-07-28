A legal and readily available opioid-like substance should be more heavily regulated in Glynn County, a local group of advocates say.
They are now asking the Glynn County Commission to take action to make Kratom more difficult for youth to get and are hoping a bill introduced in February by state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, will help to regulate it statewide.
Kratom is a tropical tree from the coffee family that is native to Southeast Asia. The National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIDA, said the herbal-based products derived from its leaves can have a range of effects on people, from acting as a stimulant at low doses to producing sedative-like impacts at higher doses.
Kratom has been used for hundreds of years in Southeast Asia as a multi-purpose remedy and to increase alertness and energy, NIDA said. But it also said there are many unknowns about the short- and long-term health and safety of people who use it. In many cases domestically, NIDA said people use the herbal supplement to alleviate drug withdrawal symptoms and cravings and to alleviate pain and mental health problems.
But there is a darker side to Kratom use that local folks like Nora Lott Haynes said can be damaging and potentially deadly. Packaging and labeling of Kratom products, many of which are available at convenience stores and smoke shops locally, don’t properly indicate dosages or additives that may be in them, Haynes said.
“It’s something I think we could do much better with,” Haynes said.
She also said a lot of the packaging looks a lot like energy supplements like 5 Hour Energy and is appealing to youth, which she said is its own dangerous path.
Kratom can be addictive due to its opiate-like qualities and a small minority of users have required addiction treatment, according to Dr. Peter Grinspoon in an article in Harvard Medical School’s Harvard Health Publishing. The main active chemicals in Kratom create strong activity in the main opioid receptor stimulated by heroin and oxycodone, he said.
“Side effects can include agitation, tachycardia, drowsiness, vomiting, and confusion,” Grinspoon wrote. “There can also be grave side effects such as seizures, as well as respiratory and cardiac arrest.”
The Centers for Disease Control claimed that there 91 overdose deaths from 2016 to 2017 in which the victims had Kratom in their system. Of those, however, all but seven had other drugs in their system at the time of death.
Haynes believes the potential impacts of Kratom could be dire. She told The News that a woman who is advocating with Haynes for more regulations believes Kratom was a driving force behind her son’s death a year ago.
The state made Kratom illegal to sell to people younger than 18 years old two years ago. In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made it illegal to import or manufacture as an herbal supplement. In many cases it is now sold on the internet as a soap additive and for aromatherapy, Grinspoon noted.
Five states and Washington, D.C., have outlawed Kratom and numerous other municipalities around the country have placed stricter regulations on its sale.
Haynes hopes the local government will consider an ordinance that will at the least make local merchants keep Kratom behind the counter to cut down on potential underage sales.
She represented the interests of several other local people at the Glynn County Commission meeting on July 20 where she told the commission that Kratom use is on the rise and that it can easily escalate into addiction.
“There is no guarantee this will be safe,” Haynes told the commission.
She hopes the county and state will ban Kratom use. But until that happens, Haynes asked the commission to make local rules.
“Please put Kratom behind the counter and properly label it,” she said.
The motive is similar for Rep. Townsend. His House Bill 181 seeks to make statewide rules for Kratom. The bill was introduced in February and did not make it through the state Senate in the 2023 session but is set to be considered by the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee in the 2024 session.
If it passes, it would make the legal age to purchase Kratom 21 years old, prohibit using a vaporizer to ingest it, require merchants to keep it behind the counter and for manufacturers to register with the state, and would require certain labels and warnings on all packaging. The law also includes enforcement measures to allow the state to come down on violators.
Like Haynes, Townsend urged the county commission at a July 18 special-called work session to consider local measures governing Kratom.
He said in a recent interview with The News that he is not trying to outlaw Kratom statewide, but that he does believe it needs to be regulated more carefully, especially when it comes to labeling and how it’s sold.
“Once it gets adulterated, that’s when it gets dangerous,” Townsend said.
Townsend knows people who swear by the benefits of Kratom, at least one of whom is a fellow state legislator. He believes there are people who can and will use it reasonably.
But he also knows of local families who have watched as family members developed mental health issues and in one case even took his own life while using Kratom, Townsend told the county commission.
“We want to make sure consumers know what they’re putting in their bodies,” Townsend told the commission.
There is still a lot to learn about the impacts of Kratom use, NIDA said. It said on its website it supports more research and study to better understand the health and safety effects of it.
Until those effects are better understood, Townsend and Haynes want Kratom to be better managed in Glynn County and statewide.