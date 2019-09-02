The order issued by a federal judge denying a preliminary injunction, in an action seeking to bar seismic airgun testing off the Atlantic Coast, isn’t that much of a setback, according to environmental advocates in the case.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ruled Monday that several injunctory motions by different groups of plaintiffs in the matter are denied because of a lack of imminent action by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in issuing seismic testing permits ahead of possible offshore drilling for oil and natural gas.
“Over five and a half months have now passed since the motions were filed,” Gergel wrote. “While the organizational plaintiffs argued in March that they could meet their burden to show that irreparable harm was ‘imminent’ as government officials ‘repeatedly stated that BOEM permits are imminent,’ it is clear now, over five and a half months later, that those statements were inaccurate.
“Without further information, the court therefore cannot determine whether the permits are imminent, which is a necessary precondition for the alleged irreparable harm here, namely the proposed seismic testing of vast amounts of ocean waters from Delaware to Florida.”
Gergel’s order, however, left the door open for future injunctory motions.
“In Judge Gergel’s ruling, he stated that the (injunction) could not be issued because currently irreparable harm is not imminent — this is a good thing,” said Alice Keyes of Georgia’s One Hundred Miles, one of the plaintiffs in the matter going through federal district court in South Carolina. “It confirms that right now and into the immediate future, there are no boats in the Atlantic threatening our wildlife and our fisheries with seismic testing.
“The judge’s ruling also affirms that as soon as BOEM posts a 30-day notice of the permits they intend to issue, we have the opportunity to re-file our request for preliminary injunction, keeping the boats out of the water.”
She added that the stranding of dozens of pilot whales this summer on St. Simons Island are a reminder of the fragility of ocean life.
“We don’t know what caused those gentle giants to strand, but we do know the ocean and all its inhabitants are stressed — with noise, pollutants and warming temperatures,” Keyes said. “Adding additional and unnecessary stressors into our ocean, like seismic blasting in search for energy reserves that our country does not need, is blatantly irresponsible.”
In their 43-page brief in opposition to a preliminary injunction, the companies who submitted applications for seismic testing permits denied the process is the danger to sea life it’s been portrayed.
“Tens of thousands of seismic surveys have occurred throughout the world over the last 80 years using conventional compressed-air arrays,” the companies argue. “This includes thousands of seismic surveys on the U.S. outer continental shelf (OCS) alone, consisting of more than 3,122,360 linear miles of 2D seismic surveys. In all of that time, and across millions of miles, there is no credible evidence that seismic survey sound has had any significant impacts on marine mammals or the marine environment.
“In the Atlantic alone, there were over 213,936 linear miles of seismic surveys in the 1970s and early 1980s, including extensive surveys in North Atlantic right whale habitat and beaked whale habitat. There was no evidence of environmental impact or impact to marine mammals from those surveys. At least five additional seismic surveys have been authorized in the Atlantic since 2014, including seismic surveys in right whale and beaked whale habitat, again with no evidence of any impact to marine mammals or the environment.”