Advisory issued for East Beach at Old Coast Guard Station
An advisory has been issued by the Glynn County Health Department for East Beach at the Old Coast Guard Station between 10th Street and Driftwood Drive on St. Simons Island.
The advisory only pertains to the areas mentioned above. It is unclear whether going into the water in this area will result in illness; however, the beach water advisory is meant to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact. The advisory does not mean that this beach is closed.
When an advisory is issued for a beach, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. Water samples are tested for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in warm blooded animals such as humans, birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife. Potential sources of the bacteria found in the water include animal waste, storm water runoff or boating waste.
The Glynn County Health Department recommends you do not swim or wade in the water in the affected area. As with those caught in any water, fish and other seafood caught from this area should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and thoroughly cooked before consumption.
The advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.
— The Brunswick News