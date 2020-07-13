The creation of a nine-member advisory committee to determine the future of a confederate war monument will be considered at the Brunswick City Commission’s meeting Wednesday.
Elected officials will discuss the different stakeholders who should serve on the committee to ensure everyone has a voice in discussion.
Some have been calling for the monument to be removed from Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick for years. Those calls increased during protests over the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February outside city limits.
The monument, erected in 1902, was spray painted with the letters BLM during a recent act of vandalism.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said it’s important to have good representation on the committee to make the best decision. There is growing support to leave the monument where it has stood the past 118 years and build another monument recognizing a Black infantry unit of union soldiers who occupied St. Simons Island during the Civil War.
City officials will also discuss a proposed mutual aid agreement between the city county law enforcement departments. The proposal has been discussed more than once, with both sides clarifying their responsibilities and expectations when they are called to assist each other.
Other issues include responsibility for damages to equipment during a mutual aid call, command structure and financial compensation.
Proposed changes to the city’s tree ordinance intended to protect the city’s canopy is also on the agenda.
A link to the online meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., can be found on the city website, brunswickga.org.