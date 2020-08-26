A list of refunds due county taxpayers in a class action lawsuit was released Tuesday.
Larry Griggers, the lead administrator, said 10,283 taxpayers were identified as having been overcharged on their property taxes between 2010 and 2018
To view the full list, visit tinyurl.com/colemanrefunds.
Class members have 45 days to dispute their exclusion from the list or the amount of their refund. Information on the process can be found at glynncounty.org/2031/24208/Tax-Refund-Case.
Refund checks will be mailed at the end of 45 days, Griggers said.
The clock will start ticking once the county publishes the list on its website, which county spokesman Matthew Kent said could happen today.
The lawsuit alleged a former Glynn County tax commissioner incorrectly applied the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption. Under the exemption, the value of a homeowner’s primary residence can be frozen to a specific year, only changing when improvements are made or the value depreciates.
A visiting superior court judge ruled in the county’s favor in 2017, but the Georgia Court of Appeals sided with the plaintiffs in 2019, finding thousands of taxpayers had been assigned the wrong base year. The local government and Glynn County Schools agreed to a $17.5 million settlement with class members.
“The majority of refunds were created when the county used the incorrect base value as the frozen value,” Griggers said. “They were supposed to use the year before the person came in and applied. The county used the same value they had when they came in and applied.”
In the course of his investigation, Griggers found county homeowners were overcharged anywhere from $3.34 to $150,349. Minus fees and costs associated with the lawsuit and refund calculations, class members will receive refund checks between $1.86 and $83,886.
Not all still live in the same home, however. The current address of around 3,361 could not be determined, Griggers said. Anyone who has not received notice of the settlement can find a form on the county’s website, which must be filed within 60 days of the next wave of notices.
Griggers could not give an exact date for the next notice but said it would be soon.