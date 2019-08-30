Brunswick News Publishing Co. today announces that Lindsey Adkison has been named the new editor of the award-winning Golden Isles Magazine.
Adkison, an Alabama native, has been with The News for more than a decade in a variety of roles, including currently serving as life editor, and has won Georgia Press Association awards for her feature writing and religion writing. She replaces previous editor Bethany Leggett, who left to take a position at Wake Forest University earlier this summer.
“The bar has been set incredibly high,” Adkison said. “Bethany and (marketing director) Becky Derrick have really taken Golden Isles Magazine to another level. I’m thrilled to be a part of this legacy and will work hard to maintain the impeccable quality of this product.”
Adkison is no stranger to Golden Isles Magazine readers.
Along with serving as The News’ life editor, she has also been a frequent contributor to the magazine.
Adkison will also remain The News’ life editor while taking on the task of leading Golden Isles Magazine. Buff Leavy, publisher of Golden Isles Magazine and The Brunswick News, said Adkison is a perfect fit to be editor.
“I am very excited with Lindsey stepping into this role,” Leavy said. “Lindsey has been with The Brunswick News for over 10 years, and developed invaluable relationships within our community as our business reporter and primarily as our Life Editor.”
Golden Isles Magazine has been recognized several times for its quality, including winning two Eddie Awards in 2018 and a first place in the magazine category in the 2018 GPA Awards.
Adkison said she is looking forward to continue to feature the unique people and places that make up the Golden Isles.
“After sharing stories in this community for more than a decade, I really understand and appreciate the uniqueness of the Golden Isles,” Adkison said. “While that is certainly evident in the picturesque beaches and marshes, it’s really people that make the area so beautiful. I’m so grateful to be able to tell their stories.”
Her ability to tell a story is one of the many attributes that Adkison has that makes her a perfect fit, Leavy said.
“Lindsey has an incredible sense of telling interesting stories through her writing about all ranges of people and the events that make up the Golden Isles,” Leavy said. “This background and her organization will allow for both Golden Isles Magazine and our Life coverage to thrive off one another. Everyone is very excited with her addition to the magazine team.”
Derrick said Golden Isles Magazine will continue to provide readers with the highest quality content about life in our part of the world under Adkison’s guidance.
“We have to have the right people in place to maintain our momentum and integrity, and I really can’t think of anyone better than Lindsey to make that happen,” Derrick said.
The latest issue of Golden Isles Magazine is currently on newsstands.