You can count on one thing in life: Change.
But who knew things would change so quickly? Who knew we would all start acting like city dwellers, side-eying strangers rather than nodding and saying, “Hey?”
I never knew social distancing would come so easily. Fear can do things to you. I feel like a gunslinger walking down a dusty western street at high noon. When people see me coming down a store aisle, they duck into another one. I never knew I looked so mean.
As this record spring break continues, teachers teach over the internet. Some tell me this current of knowledge only goes one way. In the first week, one sent out the assignment and less than 20 percent sent anything back.
If you’re a parent or guardian of one or more high school students, you may want to ask this simple question: What was your average when school was closed? That’s important because unless they go to work, that may be their grade for the second semester.
You probably don’t know this, but many students have their teachers figured out. They can coast along with an average of 40 or 50 and then go whining to the teacher a few weeks before the semester ends.
“What can I do? I’ve got to pass? Can I make up all that work I didn’t turn? Can I take that test again that I failed because I slept through six classes in a row?”
Teachers usually relent because the last thing they want is this slacker to repeat their class, and they sometimes accept the equivalent of 50 cents on the dollar. The kid passes and moves on smirking that he beat the system again.
I’m thinking they won’t have that opportunity this time. I don’t see teachers responding favorably to emailed pleas. Your grade’s a 50 now? Congratulations, and God bless.
Those of us who live on St. Simons and never figured spring break would be the low season, but here it is. The restaurants that remain open have their chairs stacked on tables and serve only takeout. There are still some vacationers on the island, although very few.
I drove through a condo complex and some other rental places and saw a variety of tags; six Michigan, three Minnesota, one each from New Brunswick, Can., Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
I also saw a couple each from Houston County and Fulton County, and I don’t know why those upset me more. I know of some Atlantans with second homes here who said they decided to “ride it out on St. Simons.” I hope the only thing they brought with them was extra toilet paper because we all know the most serious outbreaks of COVID-19 are in Georgia.
A friend of mine was in line at the grocery store the other day when the masked, gloved woman in front of him turned and told him he was too close and to step away. Tired from working all day for the helplessly rich he asked, “Excuse me?”
She repeated he was too close which prompted him to ask where she was from.
“Atlanta,’’ she said.
Wrong answer.
“I wish you would go to hell back,” he said.
He’s right. Had she stayed in Atlanta, she would have been nearly 280 miles away, a social distance the CDC would approve..
I also talked to Hannah and Christine Daws, a daughter and mother from Brookfield, Wis. Hannah was doing a 5-mile run while her mom tried to keep up on a bike.
Asked how she found the running, Hannah said, “Hot.”
She runs cross country for the Brookfield East Spartans and was trying to maintain her fitness in the event school ever resumes after spring break.
Having just turned 16, Hannah was looking forward to taking her test to get her driver’s license, but Wisconsin has canceled that service for the time being. I assured her there are counties in Georgia where she can probably drive without a license as long as it’s a pickup with a few bales of hay in the bed. Actually, I didn’t, but I thought it.
The Daws family was headed to Florida for spring break but the pool shut down at the condo they had rented so they canceled.
“We looked for a house with a pool,’’ Christine said, and found it on St. Simons.
“We can quarantine here as easily as at home,’’ she said. “We’ve got a fridge full of groceries.”
Hannah wasn’t the only runner on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday and the roads and paths have been loaded with bicycles as people get out of their houses without getting too close to anyone for too long.
As Brunswick and Glynn County adopted prohibitions against gatherings, indoor dining and so on, one group still gathered. Several mornings there were a lot of cars at the Clubhouse, the Alcoholics Anonymous meeting place on St. Simons. About noon Friday, less than a dozen were circled at intervals around the oaks on the grounds.
I guess they understand the coronavirus isn’t the only potentially deadly thing astir. And they also know it takes longer than two weeks to recover. This can’t be an easy time for them, so if you pray, remember them.
I also keep seeing all these TV ads seeking to encourage us, saying we’re all in this together. Yes we are. Just be sure you’re not too close together.