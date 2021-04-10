Coastal Georgians may want to keep a wary eye on the sea this summer and fall.
Climatologists are forecasting an above-average Atlantic storm season this year.
Both AccuWeather and Colorado State University are predicting an active season, one as bad as last year’s if not worse.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
“We’re not coming out and calling for last season to repeat itself, but what we are saying is the signals are there that this could be an active season, and it never hurts to have your guard up, maybe, a little higher,” said Alex DesRosiers, a CSU research assistant.
CSU researchers predict an above-average year with 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. Their prediction is based on satellite data and ocean temperatures.
In an early December prediction, CSU researchers said there’s a 65 percent chance of another above normal season occurring. It released its official forecast Thursday.
Ocean temperatures are warmer, favorable to hurricane development and strengthening, due to the mild winter. CSU researchers say warm water is one of the keys they consider when predicting activity.
AccuWeather, led by veteran meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, are forecasting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 of which will evolve into hurricanes. Three to five of those are expected to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
Thirty named storms churned the Atlanta last year, the highest number recorded in a single season. Twelve of those struck the United States, exceeding the record of nine making landfall in 1916.
The busy season in 2020 prompted the National Hurricane Center to turn to the Greek letters when it exhausted storm names.
AccuWeather’s forecast goes a bit further than CSU’s. It’s predicting that three to five of the Atlantic storms will impact mainland U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That’s close to the annual average number of direct impacts, which is 3.5 storms, AccuWeather noted in its forecast.
AccuWeather says its forecast is based on current weather patterns and long-range climate models. It also includes a prediction that La Niña will shift to an El Niño phase by early summer.
If it shifts back to La Niña later during the hurricane season, watch out.
“If that happens, that could certainly increase the chance that we could see more than 20 storms,” warned AccuWeather veteran meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.
Kottlowski has been issuing forecasts for AccuWeather for 45 years.
Alec Eaton, interim director of Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, said the agency usually waits for the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, which it releases in May.
“Right now would be too early to know what the season will bring,” Eaton said. “We work closely with (National Weather Service) JAX and NHC.”
No summary has been provided by either, and AccuWeather is not one of EMA’s resources for information.
That doesn’t mean Eaton or the agency is in idle.
“After last year’s historic hurricane season on top of a global pandemic, we have been working nonstop to have our best practices and plans updated and ready to deploy,” Eaton said. “Like our past years, we do not make plans based on the number of possible storms. We only worry about one storm, the next one.”
Eaton said his agency works with the public and private sector to plan and iron out wrinkles in plans.
“We do our best to try and reach as many people as we can to share what’s worked, what’s failed, and how we are trying to improve every year,” he said. “We know that not every storm is the same. We have learned many things since the days of Hurricane Matthew and we do our best to listen and find more ways to effectively respond to disasters.”
Eaton said he is in the planning stages of the community’s annual hurricane tabletop, where EMA and others partner with NWS JAX and host a hurricane scenario for practice. It’s an opportunity for everyone involved to react with their agency’s capabilities and tactics.
“It’s a great way to introduce new members of our team to one another and to network agencies to build plans together,” he said.