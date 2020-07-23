Anyone who sits in fearful suspense whenever storms begin spinning around the Atlantic might want to find a comfortable chair.
Remember that forecast predicting almost two dozen named storms this year?
Believe it, says Bill Murphey, Georgia’s state climatologist and meteorologist.
The seventh named storm, Tropical Storm Gonzalo, is churning in the Caribbean and headed for the Gulf of Mexico.
And it’s still weeks away from what weather experts refer to as the historic active season for hurricane formation, late August through September.
Colorado State University predicts 20 named storms, nine of them hurricanes and four of those major hurricanes. At least one will have a 45 percent chance of making landfall in the U.S.
“Conditions are right for this season for tropical storms to form across the Atlantic,” Murphey said. “We’ve had six storms already, and they’re looking at another one right now.”
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Thursday but drop back to tropical storm status by Saturday as it meanders into the Gulf of Mexico distantly from the coasts of the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Hurricanes pack winds above 74 mph; tropical storm winds are between 39 and 73 mph.
Atlantic storms that manage to survive the journey to the nation’s southern Eastern Seaboard will find hospitable waters. Without a cold winter to chill the ocean surface, offshore waters are warmer than usual and perfect for storm intensification.
Anyone who’s taken a dip in the ocean off St. Simons Island or Jekyll Island knows just how warm the ocean is.
“Sea surface temperatures are above normal,” Murphey said. “Ocean temperatures stayed warm pretty much during the wintertime. They cooled down some but heated up in March.”
A La Nina pattern in the fall would make the coast even more vulnerable.
“That bodes not well for the tropics,” he said. “With La Nina you have less vertical sheer. Sometimes sheer can weaken them a bit; sometimes it can help turn them.”
The Saharan Air Layer, hot and dry, dust-laden air drifting toward the United States, has been an ally to coastal communities.
“That’s kept systems from forming in Africa,” Murphey said. “Dry air with Saharan Air Layer has kept tropical activity down.”
Meanwhile, brace for August. Higher temperatures and humid days that will melt away friendly smiles in a New York second are on the way.
Coastal Georgia residents received a small taste of August earlier this month when the mercury jumped into the high 90s, pushing the heat index up well above the 100-degree mark. The nighttime thermometer was only 10 degrees lower, if even that.
Winter? Don’t be in a hurry to unpack those sweaters.
“August, September, October calls for above normal temperatures,” Murphey said. “It’s a little too early to tell about winter. Drier and cool but not necessarily cold.”